See inside the £47,000 Peaky Blinders-inspired barbers

Whether it's in the haircuts or the drama, BBC show Peaky Blinders is full of close shaves.

And customers at Peaky Blenders, a new barbers themed around the hit BBC crime drama, can get the look of Tommy Shelby's gang after its home in Yarmouth Road, Thorpe St Andrew was revamped.

Owner Zaki Saadi, from Taverham, spent £47,000 and just one week to transform the shop in the style of the BAFTA award winning series.

The 22-year-old said: "Everything from the fixtures to the sign is in the classic style seen on the show. Even the coat hangers are Peaky Blinders-themed.

"And we have a self-serve bar where our clients can make themselves a hot drink in a Peaky Blinders mug."

Customers also select hair cuts, which start from £11 for adults, named after characters including Thomas Shelby, Birmingham Cropper and The Gaffer.

The inspiration for the theme came when Mr Saadi, who has a three-year-old son, was watching Peaky Blinders with his friends and they suggested it would be a good name for a barbers.

He said: "I love Peaky Blinders and am a fan of the show. I have always dreamed of owning a barbers and when it was on the television it just all came into place.

"Everyone loves it as it's really different to other barber shops around Norwich. It's a proper classic shop and I think everyone who has come here can tell it has all been done properly."

Peaky Blenders opened on Christmas Eve after Mr Saadi was inundated with requests on Instagram before the shop was open.

He added: "Before the shop was even open the Instagram account had 600 followers. I ended up working until 5am on Christmas Eve and was cutting customers' hair through the night.

"It was obviously really stressful but it was rewarding. I don't think I have slept since."

The barbers specialises in Turkish style hair cuts and offers waxes, beard trims and wet shaves but Mr Saadi has bigger ambitions for Peaky Blenders.

He added: "I 100pc want to have more Peaky Blenders and I will stick to that rather than another TV show. Next I want a Peaky Blenders coffee shop because I think the name goes well with coffee and I have some friends who work in coffee.

"I'm keeping my fingers crossed but that is the dream."