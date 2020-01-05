Search

Advanced search

See inside the £47,000 Peaky Blinders-inspired barbers

PUBLISHED: 11:21 05 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:21 05 January 2020

Zaki Saadi and Wisam Albayati inside Peaky Blenders, their new Peaky Blinders themed barbers in Thorpe St Andrew. Pictures: Lauren De Boise.

Zaki Saadi and Wisam Albayati inside Peaky Blenders, their new Peaky Blinders themed barbers in Thorpe St Andrew. Pictures: Lauren De Boise.

Archant

Whether it's in the haircuts or the drama, BBC show Peaky Blinders is full of close shaves.

Some of the decor at Peaky Blenders, the new Peaky Blinders themed barbers in Thorpe St Andrew. Pictures: Lauren De Boise.Some of the decor at Peaky Blenders, the new Peaky Blinders themed barbers in Thorpe St Andrew. Pictures: Lauren De Boise.

And customers at Peaky Blenders, a new barbers themed around the hit BBC crime drama, can get the look of Tommy Shelby's gang after its home in Yarmouth Road, Thorpe St Andrew was revamped.

Owner Zaki Saadi, from Taverham, spent £47,000 and just one week to transform the shop in the style of the BAFTA award winning series.

Zaki Saadi and Wisam Albayati outside Peaky Blenders, their new Peaky Blinders themed barbers in Thorpe St Andrew. Pictures: Lauren De Boise. Zaki Saadi and Wisam Albayati outside Peaky Blenders, their new Peaky Blinders themed barbers in Thorpe St Andrew. Pictures: Lauren De Boise.

The 22-year-old said: "Everything from the fixtures to the sign is in the classic style seen on the show. Even the coat hangers are Peaky Blinders-themed.

"And we have a self-serve bar where our clients can make themselves a hot drink in a Peaky Blinders mug."

Some of the decor at Peaky Blenders, the new Peaky Blinders themed barbers in Thorpe St Andrew. Pictures: Lauren De Boise.Some of the decor at Peaky Blenders, the new Peaky Blinders themed barbers in Thorpe St Andrew. Pictures: Lauren De Boise.

Customers also select hair cuts, which start from £11 for adults, named after characters including Thomas Shelby, Birmingham Cropper and The Gaffer.

The inspiration for the theme came when Mr Saadi, who has a three-year-old son, was watching Peaky Blinders with his friends and they suggested it would be a good name for a barbers.

You may also want to watch:

He said: "I love Peaky Blinders and am a fan of the show. I have always dreamed of owning a barbers and when it was on the television it just all came into place.

"Everyone loves it as it's really different to other barber shops around Norwich. It's a proper classic shop and I think everyone who has come here can tell it has all been done properly."

Peaky Blenders opened on Christmas Eve after Mr Saadi was inundated with requests on Instagram before the shop was open.

He added: "Before the shop was even open the Instagram account had 600 followers. I ended up working until 5am on Christmas Eve and was cutting customers' hair through the night.

"It was obviously really stressful but it was rewarding. I don't think I have slept since."

The barbers specialises in Turkish style hair cuts and offers waxes, beard trims and wet shaves but Mr Saadi has bigger ambitions for Peaky Blenders.

He added: "I 100pc want to have more Peaky Blenders and I will stick to that rather than another TV show. Next I want a Peaky Blenders coffee shop because I think the name goes well with coffee and I have some friends who work in coffee.

"I'm keeping my fingers crossed but that is the dream."

Most Read

Driver taken to hospital after early morning car crash

A driver was taken to hospital following a crash on The Hill in Westwick, off the B1150 near North Walsham. Picture Google.

Closing date revealed for town’s Debenhams store

'Last few days' signs have been installed ahead of the closure of Great Yarmouth's Debenhams store this month.

Lifelong Canaries fan leaves club £100 in his will to buy players a drink

Barrie Greaves, from Aylsham, at a Norwich City Football Club home match with his daughters Dr Sarah Greaves and Jane Warden. Picture: Dr Sarah Greaves

Police dogs track driver who flipped car

The driver of this car fled the scene of crashing. Picture: Fenland Police

Police search for missing woman

Joanna Leeds who went missing but has been found safe by police. Picture: Norfolk Police

Most Read

No wonder Debenhams is closing stores if this is their new policy

Debenhams isn closing stores in the region. Pic: Archant

Man in his 20s who died in crash is named

Police at the scene of the crash on the B1145 at Great Massingham Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Parents’ heartbreak as baby dies at six months

Felicity-Jane Mina Eva Eagle, who has died at just six months old. Picture: Courtesy of Abbie Jackson

Norwich shopping street set to lose its ‘tired and outdated’ 1970s canopies

The canopies in St Stephens Street are to be refurbished. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Man in 20s dies in crash

Police at the scene of the crash on the B1145 at Great Massingham Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Driver taken to hospital after early morning car crash

A driver was taken to hospital following a crash on The Hill in Westwick, off the B1150 near North Walsham. Picture Google.

Police dogs track driver who flipped car

The driver of this car fled the scene of crashing. Picture: Fenland Police

Lifelong Canaries fan leaves club £100 in his will to buy players a drink

Barrie Greaves, from Aylsham, at a Norwich City Football Club home match with his daughters Dr Sarah Greaves and Jane Warden. Picture: Dr Sarah Greaves

Father tells of ‘horrendous’ year after partner suffers brain haemorrhage

Gareth Hunt with his partner Ellie Godbold and five of their 13 children, (from left to right) Annmarie, Rheanna, Daisy, Lily and Poppy. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a memorable 4-2 FA Cup third round triumph at Preston North End

Adam Idah had an FA Cup debut to remember at Preston Picture: Michael Sedgwick/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists