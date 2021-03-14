News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

See inside the former nightclub set for housing conversion

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 6:00 AM March 14, 2021   
Owner and developer, Ben James Smith, with the grand entrance staircase of the old Mercy nightclub w

Owner and developer, Ben James Smith, with the grand entrance staircase of the old Mercy nightclub which he is going to turn into apartments. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

It was once the bustling centre of the city's nightlife as the home of Norwich's first superclub and also spent many years as a cinema. 

But as work gets set to begin on converting the former Mercy into a development of flats and offices, we can reveal for the last time how it looks now.

The old cinema and dance floor in the Mercy nightclub which is soon to be turned into apartments. Pi

The old cinema and dance floor in the Mercy nightclub which is soon to be turned into apartments. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The building on Prince of Wales Road is currently being used as a storage space for Estateducation, the developer behind the scheme, ahead of work starting and as a result is strewn with construction supplies, including rolls of insulation.  

The old Mercy nightclub sign over the entrance. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The old Mercy nightclub sign over the entrance. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

And having been vacated more than two years ago, parts of the building are in a poor state of repair - with holes through in parts of the roofs and even a family of pigeons has taken residence in a disused flat above where the main dance floor was.

The grand staircase entance to the Mercy nightclub. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The grand staircase entance to the Mercy nightclub. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

However, some remnants of the club still remain -  the instantly recognisable staircase leading to the dancefloor, with its unmistakable pillars still intact. And likewise, the many bars that served revellers still stand - though all these features will be lost in the refurbishment.

Rubbish and pigeons in one of the rooms in the Mercy nightclub which is to be turned into apartments

Rubbish and pigeons in one of the rooms in the Mercy nightclub which is to be turned into apartments. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

And there are even remains of the building's time of the ABC Cinema - a selection of the original seats from the 1920s are still stored in one room of the site.

Cinema seats from 1923 left in Mercy nightclub. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Cinema seats from 1923 left in Mercy nightclub. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

You may also want to watch:

But the building's biggest secret is on its roof - currently only accessible via a rusty, and slightly rickety ladder.

A view of Norwich from the roof of the old Mercy nightclub where there will be four penthouses. Pict

A view of Norwich from the roof of the old Mercy nightclub where there will be four penthouses. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

One atop the building, you are greeted with a breathtaking panoramic view of the city, where in the new development four penthouses will be located.

Most Read

  1. 1 Eleven Norfolk schools send pupils home to isolate in first week back
  2. 2 Transformation of former Mercy nightclub set to begin
  3. 3 Dog walker, 12, and pet attacked by off-lead dog
  1. 4 Fire at popular pub causes 'major damage'
  2. 5 Motorcyclist suffers 'life-changing' leg injury after crash
  3. 6 Person dies after incident near town bus station
  4. 7 Stunning 'Grand Designs' home with indoor pond is for sale for £1.8m
  5. 8 Driver thought car due to scrapped was 'safe and roadworthy'
  6. 9 Crime-busting alley gates installed in parts of Norwich
  7. 10 Senior City Hall officer to walk away with £150,000 golden handshake

The spot provides incomparable views of some of the city's most iconic landmarks, including the Cathedral, Norwich Castle and Carrow Road.

A view of Norwich from the roof of the old Mercy nightclub where there will be four penthouses. Pict

A view of Norwich from the roof of the old Mercy nightclub where there will be four penthouses. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

But it also shows off a view of a Dickensian-style scene, with the pitched roofs of surrounding buildings a surprising sight, hidden by the building's facade.

Soon, the interior of the building will be entirely stripped out, with the roof above the old dance floor itself to be removed to create a courtyard in the centre of the development. 

A view of Norwich from the roof of the old Mercy nightclub where there will be four penthouses. Pict

A view of Norwich from the roof of the old Mercy nightclub where there will be four penthouses. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Work to convert the building begins in the coming weeks and is expected to take around two years to complete.

The entrance bar at the Mercy nightclub. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The entrance bar at the Mercy nightclub. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021


Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Chef Greg Anderson and his partner Rebecca Williams, who are converting this building on the Norwich

Food and Drink

Restaurant with bedrooms set to open in heart of historic town

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the East of England. Picture: Kirsty Wigglesw

Updated

Power cuts for hundreds of homes as 60mph winds batter Norfolk

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
John Lewis is one of the stores selling out of the new PS5 console with so much demad its website cr

Norwich store in jeopardy as John Lewis announces further closures

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's lynn

Critical incident declared over hospital roof

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus