See inside the former nightclub set for housing conversion
It was once the bustling centre of the city's nightlife as the home of Norwich's first superclub and also spent many years as a cinema.
But as work gets set to begin on converting the former Mercy into a development of flats and offices, we can reveal for the last time how it looks now.
The building on Prince of Wales Road is currently being used as a storage space for Estateducation, the developer behind the scheme, ahead of work starting and as a result is strewn with construction supplies, including rolls of insulation.
And having been vacated more than two years ago, parts of the building are in a poor state of repair - with holes through in parts of the roofs and even a family of pigeons has taken residence in a disused flat above where the main dance floor was.
However, some remnants of the club still remain - the instantly recognisable staircase leading to the dancefloor, with its unmistakable pillars still intact. And likewise, the many bars that served revellers still stand - though all these features will be lost in the refurbishment.
And there are even remains of the building's time of the ABC Cinema - a selection of the original seats from the 1920s are still stored in one room of the site.
But the building's biggest secret is on its roof - currently only accessible via a rusty, and slightly rickety ladder.
One atop the building, you are greeted with a breathtaking panoramic view of the city, where in the new development four penthouses will be located.
The spot provides incomparable views of some of the city's most iconic landmarks, including the Cathedral, Norwich Castle and Carrow Road.
But it also shows off a view of a Dickensian-style scene, with the pitched roofs of surrounding buildings a surprising sight, hidden by the building's facade.
Soon, the interior of the building will be entirely stripped out, with the roof above the old dance floor itself to be removed to create a courtyard in the centre of the development.
Work to convert the building begins in the coming weeks and is expected to take around two years to complete.