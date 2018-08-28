Video

Have a sneak peak at Fakenham’s ‘spectacular’ Christmas Tree Festival before it opens

Preparations for the Fakenham Christmas Tree Festival get well underway. Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2018

Fakenham’s popular Christmas Tree Festival opens its door to the public this week - and here is your chance to have a sneak peak inside.

Teams of people from a total of 56 charities have been hard at work decorating their tree.

The event attracts around 30,000 visitors every year and raises thousands for good causes, as well as the Parish Church it is held in on Oak Street.

Alison Harding has been involved with the event since it began 18 years ago. She said: “It’s the most spectacular thing you will see this Christmas.”

The trees have been donated by Fakenham Garden Centre, who have supported the festival since it began.

The church will be open daily from Thursday, November 29 until Thursday, December 6 from 10am to 8pm Monday to Saturday and 12pm to 8pm on the Sunday.

Any queries can be emailed to fakenhamparishchurch@gmail.com with the subject header “CTF” or ring the festival phone on 07999 532002 or Alison Harding on 01328 864685.