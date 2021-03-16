100-acre solar farm plan revealed

Published: 2:51 PM March 16, 2021

Plans have been revealed for a solar farm on 100 acres of farmland between Snettisham and Fring - Credit: Chris Ison/PA

Plans have been revealed to build a solar farm on more than 100 acres of Norfolk farmland.

Regener8 Power wants to put panels and batteries on 44.5 hectares of land at Sedgeford Hall, between Snettisham and Fring.

It says if given the go-ahead, the array would generate enough renewable electricity to power around 6,275 homes, with a CO2 saving of more than 10,400 tonnes per annum.

Sedgeford Hall solar farm would generate approximately 22,600 MWh of clean renewable electricity per year by using photovoltaic panels that convert sunlight directly into electricity.

The proposals also include provision for a 10MWh battery storage system on-site that will supply renewable electricity to the local grid at times of peak energy demand.

A consultation will be carried out before a planning application is submitted.

Adriano Satta, director of Regener8 Power, said: “Due to current government guidelines to prevent the spread of coronavirus, we are not able to meet in person with local residents and businesses as we had hoped.

However, we are looking forward to the virtual public consultation, which will work in the same manner, allowing local residents to share their views on the project whilst keeping everyone as safe as possible.

“We believe that the Sedgeford Hall solar farm will help West Norfolk council to further reduce its carbon dioxide emissions in line with the UK’s 2050 net-zero target. The renewable energy will result in thousands of tonnes less of carbon dioxide being produced every year and contribute to the government’s plans to build back greener after the pandemic.”

Information about the project is available at www.sedgefordhallsolar.co.uk/ and a leaflet has been delivered to homes around the site. In addition, a virtual consultation webinar is being held on Thursday, March 25 (2pm) to give people the opportunity to find out more about the proposals.

Anyone interested in attending the virtual consultation webinar should register their interest at www.sedgefordhallsolar.co.uk/Consultation.











