Section of Norwich road to be closed off for four weeks

Published: 11:54 AM July 14, 2021

A section of St Clements Hill will be closed for up to four weeks. - Credit: Google Maps

A section of a busy Norwich road will be closed off for four weeks due to footpath work.

The work is being carried out by Norfolk County Council and will cost £35,000 because the footway has fallen into disrepair between St Clement's Hill and Millcroft.

The road will be closed to all vehicular through-traffic for the duration of the works.

Rosebery Road will be made temporarily one-way, with traffic allowed to enter from its junction with St Clements Hill and exit onto Angel Road, while Pelham Road will be closed at its junction with St Clements Hill, and a temporary turning head will be installed to allow vehicles to turn around.

All parking within the closed area will be suspended for the duration of the works.

The restrictions may be shortened as work progresses, if it is safe to do so.

The works have been planned to coincide with the school summer holidays in order to minimise disruption.