Section of NDR closed following concern for man’s safety

Police were called to the NDR near Norwich Airport following concerns for a man's safety Picture: Victoria Pertusa Victoria Pertusa

Police had to close a short section of the Northern Distributor Road today following concerns for the safety of a man spotted on one of its bridges.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

At shortly before 12pm, police were called to the NDR close to Norwich Airport, following reports of a man on foot on one of the bridges over the road.

Emergency services attended the scene, with officers closing an eastbound stretch of the road near its junction with the A140 at Horsford.

The man was then spoken to by officers and offered medical support.

A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary said the man was alone at the time and was being directed to further sources of support.