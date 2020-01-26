Section of A17 closed following a collision
PUBLISHED: 18:07 26 January 2020 | UPDATED: 18:07 26 January 2020
Archant
A section of the A17 has been closed following a crash involving two vehicles.
You may also want to watch:
Police were called to the A17, at Terrington St Clement, at around 5pm on Sunday, January 26, following reports of an collision between two cars.
Following the incident the westbound carriageway of the road has been closed while officers work to make the scene safe.
For the latest traffic information visit the EDP24 live traffic map.
Comments have been disabled on this article.