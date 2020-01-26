Section of A17 closed following a collision

A section of the A17 has been closed following a crash involving two vehicles.

The #A17 at Terrington St. Clement is closed to Westbound traffic at this time owing to an RTC in the area. Units from @KingsLynnPolice are on scene and are working to open the road ASAP #NorfolkRoads #CCR — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) January 26, 2020

Police were called to the A17, at Terrington St Clement, at around 5pm on Sunday, January 26, following reports of an collision between two cars.

Following the incident the westbound carriageway of the road has been closed while officers work to make the scene safe.

