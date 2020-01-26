Search

Section of A17 closed following a collision

PUBLISHED: 18:07 26 January 2020 | UPDATED: 18:07 26 January 2020

Police have closed the westbound carriageway of the A17 at Terrington St Clement following a collision between two cars. Picture: Google Maps

Police have closed the westbound carriageway of the A17 at Terrington St Clement following a collision between two cars. Picture: Google Maps

A section of the A17 has been closed following a crash involving two vehicles.

Police were called to the A17, at Terrington St Clement, at around 5pm on Sunday, January 26, following reports of an collision between two cars.

Following the incident the westbound carriageway of the road has been closed while officers work to make the scene safe.

For the latest traffic information visit the EDP24 live traffic map.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

