Published: 3:30 PM November 26, 2020

An event which allows customers to order food from a secret menu is returning to Norwich next year.

Secret Menu Norfolk, which launched last year, partners up with restaurants, cafes and bars across the county to bring customers an off-menu dish.

The Feed dhal and beetroot wrap was one of the secret off menu dishes this year. - Credit: Zena Leech-Calton

Zena Leech-Calton, the organiser, has always had a passion for food as she has been a catering student, a cooking tutor and a chef in the past.

Mrs Leech-Carlton said she became an ‘accidental’ food blogger when she set up Love Norwich Food, which now is home to a free directory of places to eat, recipes, videos, event information and more.

“Last year I came up with Secret Menu Norfolk and launched with 100 restaurants, cafes and bars involved all over Norfolk," she said.

The event ran from January to March this year where customers could get off menu dishes, but unfortunately it was cut short due to the pandemic.

The Wallow's Feta dip from a previous Secret Menu Norfolk event - Credit: Zena Leech-Calton

“People would go in and ask for Secret Menu Norfolk to get it - I placed a post and info on my media platforms," she said.

This time round, the secret menu event will run just in Norwich in February 2021 to ensure it is fun and manageable.

“I have 20 to 30 places coming on board so far but would love to make it around 50," she said. “There is something for everyone from street food to cocktail bars.”

The Italian Job Burger from The Plough Inn, Marsham was a dish from the previous event. - Credit: Zena Leech-Calton



Christophes Crepes will be joining the event again in 2021. The last time round they offered an Apple Bomb with lotus, caramelised apples and cinnamon.

Customers will be able to see which secret dishes will be on offer from mid-December when they will be posted on the Secret Menu Norwich Instagram as well as the Love Norwich Food Instagram.

“It is just for fun and a way I can support local restaurants to encourage people to spend at the same time offering something exciting and a little different," she said.

Some of the places which have jumped on board this event so far include: