Search

Advanced search

Bomb team called to Thetford Forest after discovery of Second World War mortar

PUBLISHED: 14:29 25 October 2020 | UPDATED: 14:29 25 October 2020

A bomb disposal team were called to Thetford Forest after a walker discovered an unexploded mortar bomb from the second world war. Photo: Christopher Taylor

A bomb disposal team were called to Thetford Forest after a walker discovered an unexploded mortar bomb from the second world war. Photo: Christopher Taylor

Christopher Taylor

A bomb disposal team were called to Thetford Forest after a walker discovered an unexploded mortar from the Second World War.

Christopher Taylor, from Mildenhall, was walking in Thetford Forest, near the Icknield Way trail, on Saturday, October 24, when he discovered what he believed to be a mortar bomb.

The 79-year-old said he often “walks off the beaten track”, but was not expecting to find an explosive.

He said: “Not everybody gets off the beaten track but I do on a regular basis because I like to follow deer tracks.

“It takes you to different and interesting places in the wood and you discover new things, but not usually anything that will blow up.

“I knew what it was, but you don’t know how stable these things are, if it was used or if it was still live.

You may also want to watch:

“If someone had kicked it or tried to move it, it could have been fatal.”

After discovering the bomb, Mr Taylor alerted the police and a bomb disposal team, from Colchester troop, 621 squadron, 11 explosive ordnance disposal regiment royal logistic corps, was called out to the forest.

An Army spokesman said: “The alarm had been raised after a suspected item of munition was found by a member of the public. On inspection, it was found to be a Second World War exercise mortar and was destroyed in situ.

“We would encourage the public to raise the alarm if they do have concerns about any suspect items they find and not to touch them. It is better to be safe than sorry.”

Mr Taylor added: “It’s essential people are aware these things are about and do not to touch them if they find anything that looks remotely military.

“Apparently, the area was used during and after the Second World War. There is probably other stuff lying around.

“I was able to meet up with a PC and I guided her to the site which was taped off.

“Unfortunately, I didn’t see the final result but she did ring me later to confirm that it was a mortar bomb and the bomb disposal team had blown it up.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

When King’s Lynn Town FA Cup takes place, ball numbers and prize money - all you need to know

King's Lynn Town are in the hat for the FA Cup first round draw Picture: Ian Burt

‘Our position is the right one’ - Norfolk MP defends voting against free school meal extension

Brandon Lewis defended his position to not fund free school meals for poor children during the school holidays. PHOTO: UK Parliament

Man arrested after police chase ends with ‘stinger’ being used to burst car tyres

A driver has been arrested after a police chase which saw a stinger used to burst its tyres and bring it to a halt. Photo: King's Lynn Police

Bomb team called to Thetford Forest after discovery of Second World War mortar

A bomb disposal team were called to Thetford Forest after a walker discovered an unexploded mortar bomb from the second world war. Photo: Christopher Taylor

Madders’ praise for Super Mario free kick

Wycombe Wanderers goalkeeper Ryan Allsop looks on hopelessly as he is beaten by Norwich City's Mario Vrancic for his side's winner Credit: PA