'It makes you think what might be in your garden' - neighbours describe shock after Second World War bomb found at house

PUBLISHED: 16:15 27 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:15 27 April 2019

A Second World War bomb was found in the garden of a house in Frederick's Road, Beccles on Friday. Picture: Contributed by Suffolk Police

Archant

Residents living on a quiet town road have described their shock after a Second World War bomb was found in the garden of a nearby house.

A bomb disposal squad was sent to the property to carry out a controlled explosion. Picture: Joseph NortonA bomb disposal squad was sent to the property to carry out a controlled explosion. Picture: Joseph Norton

The bomb was found in Frederick's Road, Beccles, on Friday morning.

A bomb disposal squad was sent to the property to carry out a controlled explosion.

The explosion took place on private land in Barsham at around 3pm on Friday.

One resident who lives in Frederick's Road but did not want to be named, said he was shocked to hear about the discovery of a Second World War shell on his road.

Residents living on the road have described their shock at what was found. Picture: Joseph NortonResidents living on the road have described their shock at what was found. Picture: Joseph Norton

He said: “I was in all morning but did not know much about it.

“When I heard what it was I was very shocked.

“It makes you think what might be in your garden.”

A spokesman for Suffolk Police said the bomb was approximately 90mm in diameter, and 30cm tall.

Another neighbour who has lived in the area for 20 years, said: “It is usually very quiet around here so I could not believe it.

“I was out all morning and I missed it.”

'It makes you think what might be in your garden' - neighbours describe shock after Second World War bomb found at house

A Second World War bomb was found in the garden of a house in Frederick's Road, Beccles on Friday. Picture: Contributed by Suffolk Police
