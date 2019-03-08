'It makes you think what might be in your garden' - neighbours describe shock after Second World War bomb found at house
PUBLISHED: 16:15 27 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:15 27 April 2019
Archant
Residents living on a quiet town road have described their shock after a Second World War bomb was found in the garden of a nearby house.
The bomb was found in Frederick's Road, Beccles, on Friday morning.
A bomb disposal squad was sent to the property to carry out a controlled explosion.
The explosion took place on private land in Barsham at around 3pm on Friday.
One resident who lives in Frederick's Road but did not want to be named, said he was shocked to hear about the discovery of a Second World War shell on his road.
He said: “I was in all morning but did not know much about it.
You may also want to watch:
“When I heard what it was I was very shocked.
“It makes you think what might be in your garden.”
A spokesman for Suffolk Police said the bomb was approximately 90mm in diameter, and 30cm tall.
Another neighbour who has lived in the area for 20 years, said: “It is usually very quiet around here so I could not believe it.
“I was out all morning and I missed it.”