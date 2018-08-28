Fire crews called to second person stuck in lift

Two people have been rescued from lifts in Great Yarmouth in two days. Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

Another person in Great Yarmouth has had to be rescued from a lift after it got stuck.

Firefighters were called to a property, believed to be a residential care home, in North Denes Road in the early hours of this morning.

A spokesman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said a full crew of five attended taking just a few minutes to “manually assist and release” the person.

She added that in some circumstances the service would levy a charge for freeing people from lifts.

Yesterday a crew was called to Boots in Great Yarmouth to rescue someone from a lift in store in the Market Gates shopping centre.

The incident in North Denes Road was all over by 1am.