Fire crews called to second person stuck in lift
PUBLISHED: 11:46 10 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:05 10 January 2019
Archant
Another person in Great Yarmouth has had to be rescued from a lift after it got stuck.
Firefighters were called to a property, believed to be a residential care home, in North Denes Road in the early hours of this morning.
A spokesman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said a full crew of five attended taking just a few minutes to “manually assist and release” the person.
She added that in some circumstances the service would levy a charge for freeing people from lifts.
Yesterday a crew was called to Boots in Great Yarmouth to rescue someone from a lift in store in the Market Gates shopping centre.
The incident in North Denes Road was all over by 1am.