OPINION: 'Second homes' are businesses and offer little to communities

Opinion

Wells-next-the-Sea on the North Norfolk coast. North Norfolk has the most second home owners in England outside London - Credit: Bedfords

Reader Gill Wilton who lives in North Norfolk explains the issue many people have with second home owners

There are three great myths about second ‘homes’.

First, that these ‘second homes’ are ‘homes’. They are not.

Second, that they make a significant contribution the the tourist or local economy. They do not. They remove more than they contribute.

And third that they cannot be regulated without further damaging the economy or sending house prices up even further.

Few second ‘homes’ are homes but there are a great many investment residential properties.

The discussion about these houses should be clear. A house which is used to make money without permanent, or even any tenants is not a ‘home’. It is mainly these properties which distort the market and cause problems.

It is these that are sold at a premium, which pushes up the price and excludes local people on a smaller income from buying their own home. They are typically bought by people who have little emotional or social commitment to a community, who have slight or no interest in what happens to that community outside of their own economic needs.

These properties and their owners make little contribution to the community or economy.

This contribution would be larger if the properties were permanently occupied. Despite claims that limiting the numbers of holiday houses would damage the tourist economy there is little evidence for this, but it is clear they are not the core of the holiday economy. Even the figures which North Norfolk District Council use show that ‘second homes’ are just four per cent of the economy of the tourist sector (Economic Impact of Tourism North Norfolk - 2020).

A sector, by the way, which provides just 20 per cent of the total employment. so that is less than one percent of the total workforce employed in the provision of holidays in second ‘homes’. The holiday economy is dependent upon the caravan and camp sites, the chalets, the hotels, guest houses and bed and breakfast accommodation. That is the core of the the tourist economy.

Our village in North Norfolk has 20 per cent of its housing registered as ‘second homes’. Most of this 20 per cent are not homes at all but investments which are occasionally rented out for around ten weeks a year. We have a total of around 130 residents registered to vote and around 70 properties in total.

Gill Wilton - Credit: Submitted

So we have 14 properties which not only fail to contribute to the village but block another 14 families from contributing. Four properties which were permanently occupied have been sold over the past 12 months and it is believed that at least two (if not all four) have been sold as holiday houses.

There is the claim that occupants spend money when they are here. Do they? If you have a complete house don’t you self-cater? Don’t you stay in because it is cheaper to cook at base and anyway the kids have got access to the TV and Wi-Fi?

Weekends at the house near me follow a similar pattern. At around 6pm on a summer Friday evening a car or three arrive. At around 6.30pm a delivery from a supermarket chain arrives.

The week then takes a familiar pattern. Out from the morning till mid-afternoon. Playing in the garden until tea/supper. Then children to bed while adults entertain themselves.

Food shopping goes to one of the major supermarket chains. Of course they may buy an ice cream for the kids and a coffee for themselves when they are out, but this would be what a permanent resident would probably do anyway. The economic gain of the use of this property as a holiday house rather than a home is nil. But the damage it does is greater than just economic.

Of course North Norfolk needs the tourist economy. But the huge damage these investment properties do out-weight the tiny contribution they make to the economy.

The largest contribution to the tourist economy is made by hotels, guest houses, caravan sites, campsites, and bed and breakfast establishments. It is the pubs and restaurants providing for those staying there. These employ people on a regular wage. They add to a community and have a place in that community.

Local politicians should look at the evidence. Can they prove that these ‘second homes’ contribute more than they take. Can they say that villages and towns are better off when much of their housing is closed and dead in winter while they are pressed to build more elsewhere.

The time for ‘thinking carefully’ is long gone. The balance needs to be reset and in the favour of permanent residents.

One major step could be taken quickly, as Duncan Baker, MP for North Norfolk has said. Houses used as commercial properties should be registered as such and have to apply for planning for change of use. We would then have a clear picture of their numbers as well as evidence of their malign influence. They could be taxed and managed appropriately for the communities they are in.

Of course this would need legislation on a national level, but there’s the catch. How many of our legislators and senior civil servants drawing up such a Bill have a holiday home themselves?