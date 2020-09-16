Search

Two fires in a week at town’s public toilets

PUBLISHED: 15:38 16 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:38 16 September 2020

Fire crews were called to a blaze at the Rotterdam Road toilets in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Keith Shuckford

Fire crews were called to a blaze at the Rotterdam Road toilets in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Keith Shuckford

Archant

Fire crews were called to tackle a blaze at a public toilet block this lunchtime, the second in the space of a week.

A crew from North Lowestoft, as well as one from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service, were called to Rotterdam Road, in Lowestoft, at 11.52am on Wednesday, September 16.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: “We attended an incident alongside Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service at the toilet block. Jets were used to extinguish the fire. The police were also in attendance due to the nature of the fire.”

The call came as two crews from Lowestoft South, as well as one from Southwold, were called to Halesworth Road, in Reydon, for an animal rescue at 10.45am.

Crews from North and South Lowestoft had also been called to the toilet block on Sunday, September 13, at 1.27pm, with firefighters extinguishing the fire promptly after arriving.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Police confirmed they had attended the incident and said enquiries into the cause were ongoing.

