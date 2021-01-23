News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Second Banksy-style doctor street art appears outside vaccination centre

Abigail Nicholson

Published: 1:29 PM January 23, 2021   
A piece of street art, which depicts an angelic doctor, has appeared on the floor outside Fakenham Medical Practice.

A second piece of art with a hint of Banksy has appeared in Fakenham.

It comes just over a week after the same image was sprayed on the old Flour and Bean bakery on Market Place in the town.

The doctor is dressed in PPE and has a halo over their head, with what appears to be a vaccine syringe next to them.

The medical practice, which has been named as one of Norfolk's vaccination centres, took to Facebook to thank the artist.

Sarah Bucha, CEO of the practice, said: "This lovely image has been painted outside our building.

"Thank you to whoever did it. It means so much to our team who are working hard to provide care for our patients and deliver the Covid vaccination programme at the same time."

When the image was painted on the old Flour and Bean bakery, nearby pub landlady, Alie Hannam reviewed her CCTV and saw the individual responsible for the art arrived just before 12.30am and left five minutes later. Using a stencil to create the artwork.

She said she was "proud" to have the piece of art next to the pub.

