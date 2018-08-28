Seasonal spirit at Diss Christmas lights switch-on

Families enjoying the festive fun ahead of the Diss Christmas lights switch-on. Picture: Simon Parkin Archant

Festive atmosphere is in full swing in Diss as the countdown is on to the big Christmas lights switch-on.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Members of Diss Youth Council as festive characters ahead of the Diss Christmas lights switch-on. Picture: Simon Parkin Members of Diss Youth Council as festive characters ahead of the Diss Christmas lights switch-on. Picture: Simon Parkin

The cast of Diss’ own pantomime will be on hand to help push the on-button at 5pm lighting the town’s Christmas lights around the town centre.

Diss Corn Hall’s panto cast from Dick Whittington were mingling with the crowd before adding a comic touch before they help illuminate the Christmas lights with the Town Mayor and Parky the Bear.

The brightly lit Vintage Fire Engine from Bressingham Stream Museum will deliver Father Christmas along Mere Street to the Diss Market Place for the 5pm switch-on.

Families enjoying the festive fun ahead of the Diss Christmas lights switch-on. Picture: Simon Parkin Families enjoying the festive fun ahead of the Diss Christmas lights switch-on. Picture: Simon Parkin

The grand lights switch-on in the Market Place will culminate a day of Christmas shopping and entertainment starting from 2.30pm.You cannot fail to be put into the festive mood and be entertained with a fantastic programme of activities taking place.

The town has been enjoying a great selection of live music performers with Joe Aiken, Kayleigh Band, ABBA tribute band and carol singing from local school children to get you in the seasonal spirit.

Magician Ali Shazan is also taking to the stage to work his magic.

Final tocuhes to the lights ahead of the Diss Christmas lights switch-on. Picture: Simon Parkin Final tocuhes to the lights ahead of the Diss Christmas lights switch-on. Picture: Simon Parkin

There are lots to eat and drink with plenty of seasonal refreshments; from German chocolates and delicious doughnuts to hog roasts, German sausages and even a special fish finger sandwich.

Diss radio station ‘Park Radio’ are hosting the event and playing the festive tunes.