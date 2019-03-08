Search

Holiday park unveils £6.5m redevelopment of water complex including state-of-the-art flumes

PUBLISHED: 13:52 06 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:52 06 August 2019

Double Olympic silver medallist, Jazz Carlin, officially opens the new Shore Water Park at Haven. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Double Olympic silver medallist, Jazz Carlin, officially opens the new Shore Water Park at Haven. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Archant

A £6.5m redevelopment of a Norfolk holiday park's water complex has made quite a splash with families who have enjoyed hours of fun whizzing down two new state-of-the-art flumes.

Double Olympic silver medallist, Jazz Carlin, officially opens the new Shore Water Park at Haven. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Visitors to Haven Seashore in Great Yarmouth have also made the most of the waterparks' new giant tipping bucket, spray jets and restaurant.

The new look water complex which has been six months in the making was officially opened on Tuesday by double Olympic silver medallist Jazz Carlin.

General manager for Seashore, Nathan Race, described his delight at the positive response he has had from the new attractions.

"Everyone seems to love the new features," he said.

Double Olympic silver medallist, Jazz Carlin, officially opens the new Shore Water Park at Haven. Picture: Ella WilkinsonDouble Olympic silver medallist, Jazz Carlin, officially opens the new Shore Water Park at Haven. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

"It's great to see families in the waterpark with big smiles on their faces.

"Children have to be dragged off the slides because they love them so much."

Work on the water complex started in October last year and was completed in April.

Mr Race said since then he has noticed an increase in visitors to the park.

He said: "Not only have we seen more families at the pool, we have noticed they are spending a lot longer here as well.

"There's such a great variety of attractions for people. There really is something for everyone."

The two 11-metre-high flumes - Tidal Twist and Coastal Cyclone - are the first double constrictor slides in the UK with their numerous twists and turns.

400 and 800-metre freestyle silver medallist at the Rio Olympics in 2016, Jazz Carlin, said she loved the new water complex.

She said: "I feel like a big kid again.

"Anything that gets people in a swimming pool and more confident in water is only a good thing.

"I love all the attractions but the slides are great."

The pool at the holiday park in North Drive is open to visitors from 9.30am to 7pm seven days a week.

After splashing around in the pool, families can stop off at The Coast House bar and grill or bakery which offer a variety of hearty meals and treats.

The pool at the holiday park reopened on Friday, August 2 after it was closed twice last week due to a suspected chemical leak.

Mr Race said the minor technical issues had been resolved.

