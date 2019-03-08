Hunstanton Soap Box Derby - all you need to know

Large crowds are expected to watch the action in the Searles Soap Box Derby. Picture: Ian Burt

Crowds will be lining the streets in Hunstanton this weekend as the Searles Soap Box Derby races through town. Here's all you need to know.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A soapbox derby race in Hunstanton in the 1960s. Photo: Borough Council of Kings Lynn & West Norfolk. A soapbox derby race in Hunstanton in the 1960s. Photo: Borough Council of Kings Lynn & West Norfolk.

What's it all about? Around 40 teams race their home-made carts down Hunstanton's hilly streets.

When is it? Racing is between 11.30am and 4pm on Sunday, September 22.

You may also want to watch:

What's new this year? They reckon it will be a whole lot faster, with the starting line outside the Town Hall, where Greevegate meets the Green.

Where's the course? Down the Green, left at the roundabout onto Cliff Parade and then a sharp right into Beach Terrace Road.

Good vantage points? The Green in front of the Golden Lion gives a panoramic view and is sure to be popular. Cliff Parade might see a few thrills and spills as karts meet the roundabout.

How much is it to get in? The event is free.