Search is on to find canine star for Wizard of Oz show

PUBLISHED: 13:13 05 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:27 05 February 2020

Dorothy, played by 16-year-old Amelia Watson, needs help finding her best friend Toto. Picture: Red Loft Theatre

Would your pooch be the perfect Toto?

Red Loft Theatre is following the Yellow Brick Road back to the Atrium in North Walsham for its Easter production, The Wizard of Oz.

But Dorothy, played by 16-year-old Amelia Watson, needs help finding a starring member of the cast - her best friend Toto.

A spokesperson from Red Loft said: "The perfect Toto should be able to follow commands, fit in a basket - sorry Great Danes - and not be scared by loud noises or sudden bangs, as well as being friendly and adorable."

The 1939 classic saw 'Terrie the terrier' steal the show with her unwavering love and support for Dorothy as she navigated her tumultuous travels over the rainbow.

The show will take place between April 14 - 18 at the Atrium in North Walsham and 'Toto Tryouts' will be held on February 21 at 7pm in St Benet's Hall North Walsham.

To book an audition slot email info@redlofttheatre.com or call 07823 556312.

