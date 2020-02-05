Search is on to find canine star for Wizard of Oz show

Dorothy, played by 16-year-old Amelia Watson, needs help finding her best friend Toto. Picture: Red Loft Theatre Archant

Would your pooch be the perfect Toto?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Red Loft Theatre is following the Yellow Brick Road back to the Atrium in North Walsham for its Easter production, The Wizard of Oz.

But Dorothy, played by 16-year-old Amelia Watson, needs help finding a starring member of the cast - her best friend Toto.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesperson from Red Loft said: "The perfect Toto should be able to follow commands, fit in a basket - sorry Great Danes - and not be scared by loud noises or sudden bangs, as well as being friendly and adorable."

READ MORE: Theatre company's jet-setter flies in from Dubai for Christmas show

The 1939 classic saw 'Terrie the terrier' steal the show with her unwavering love and support for Dorothy as she navigated her tumultuous travels over the rainbow.

The show will take place between April 14 - 18 at the Atrium in North Walsham and 'Toto Tryouts' will be held on February 21 at 7pm in St Benet's Hall North Walsham.

To book an audition slot email info@redlofttheatre.com or call 07823 556312.