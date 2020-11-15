Search

Lifeboats, helicopter and aircraft searching for windsurfer missing off Norfolk coast

PUBLISHED: 06:53 15 November 2020 | UPDATED: 07:22 15 November 2020

Coastguards are hunting for a windsurfer who has gone missing at Hunstanton Beach. Photo: Hunstanton Coastguard

The seas off the Norfolk coast are being searched this morning as emergency services continue to look for a man who has gone missing after going windsurfing.

HM Coastguard confirmed that two all-weather lifeboats, a rescue helicopter and a fixed wing aircraft are out looking for the missing man, who is in his 60s.

Emergency services have worked through the night in the search for the man.

Police were called to Cliff Parade in Hunstanton at just before 5.20pm on Saturday (November 14) after the man failed to return home from windsurfing along Hunstanton beach.

Police officers were out at Hunstanton beach last night, while lifeboat crews from Hunstanton and Wells have been involved in the search for the man.

Emergency services are working with HM Coastguard to locate the man, who is thought to have entered the water at just before 2pm on Saturday.

Specialist search teams from Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue have also been helping with the search.

Police are asking for anyone who may have seen the windsurfer to get in contact.

The man is believed to have been wearing a black wetsuit, and windsurfing using a red and white sail.

He is described as a white male, with distinctive, long, blond hair.

Anyone who may have seen the windsurfer, or anyone with information is asked to contact Norfolk police on 101, quoting call number 313 of Saturday, November 14.

