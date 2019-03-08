Search for good samaritan after two cars roll within hours of each other on same rural road

Search

PUBLISHED: 15:28 08 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:28 08 May 2019

The junction where two seperate car accidents took place on Dereham Road, near Pudding Norton. Picture: GOOGLE

The junction where two seperate car accidents took place on Dereham Road, near Pudding Norton. Picture: GOOGLE

A mother from north Norfolk has paid a heartfelt thank you to a driver who stopped to help her children after a car accident.

Tracey Bunting, of Great Ryburgh, received a call at around 8.40am to say her 17-year-old son had been involved in an accident after his black Corsa rolled off the road on Wednesday May 8.

Thanks to a quick-thinking samaritan, he was kept safe and dry, along with his sister and two passengers, until helped arrived.

Although uninjured, he was advised to attend hospital by police officers on scene.

The accident happened close to the Colkirk turning on Dereham Road, near Pudding Norton, Fakenham.

His mother took to Facebook to thank the kind stranger who helped the group of teenagers.

Mrs Bunting said: "My son was involved in a road accident this morning on the bends by Colkirk turning.

"He rolled the car after losing control of it with his two friends and sister as passengers.

"Before I got the call, a kind lady stopped and let them sit in her car until police and I arrived.

"I was in shock and didn't get to say thank you to her for keeping the children dry."

Mrs Bunting now wants to be reunited with the woman, who had been driving a silver Volkswagen Tiguan and had rang her work to say she would be late, to pass on her thanks.

She added: "All of the children have been checked out and are okay.

"Thank goodness for kind people.

"I'm just relieved that the children are all okay and no other vehicles were involved."

Just hours later, at 12.30pm, police received a second call after another single vehicle accident on the same stretch on road.

Officers from Norfolk Constabulary and two crews from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called close to the Dereham Road and Fakenham Road junction, near Pudding Norton, after reports that a car, a Rover, had overturned.

A woman was trapped but was freed by firefighters from Fakenham and Wells.

She was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital by medics from the East of England Ambulance Service. The Hazardous Area Response Team, an ambulance and officer, a rapid response vehicle and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were all called.

The road was closed but reopened at 2.30pm.

- Are you the woman who stopped to help Mrs Buting's children and passengers? Please contact reporter Donna-Louise Bishop by emailing donna-louise.bishop@archant.co.uk.

