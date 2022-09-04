Search for missing man thought to be in Breckland area

The search is on for a missing man who is thought to be in the Breckland area.

Ahmed Poka, 20, went missing from Boxsted Road in Colchester on Saturday, August 20, but is now believed to be in or near to Dereham and Watton.

Police have been carrying out various enquiries to find him, but say they have now exhausted all investigative avenues and are asking for the public’s help.

Officers say they have concerns for his welfare.

He is described as slim, 5ft 10ins tall, with short curly brown hair and a brown beard.

Anyone who has seen him or has any information about his whereabouts should call 101, if they are with him or it is an emergency, they should call 999.