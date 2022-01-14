News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Search for missing 31-year-old continues after sighting in Cromer

Robbie Nichols

Published: 8:14 AM January 14, 2022
Marcella Lopes, a missing woman from north Norfolk, has been sighted in the West Street area of Cromer.

After a confirmed sighting of Marcella Lopes in Cromer, police have re-appealed for information. - Credit: Norfolk Police

The search for a missing 31-year-old from north Norfolk is continuing after a confirmed sighting in Cromer.

Marcella Lopes was reported missing after she was last seen on Links Road, between Gimingham and Mundesley at about 1.45pm on Wednesday, January 12.

However, following a public appeal for information, police have been able to confirm a sighting of Ms Lopes in the West Street area of Cromer at approximately 4:30pm on Wednesday evening.

Marcella is described as mixed race, 5ft 6ins, of medium build with shoulder length black hair and wears glasses.

Police say they are becoming "increasingly concerned" about missing Mundesley woman, Marcella Lopes.

Prior to the sighting in Cromer, Ms Lopes was last seen in Links Road, between Gimingham and Mundesley. - Credit: Norfolk Police

She is believed to be wearing skinny blue jeans, black shoes, a grey hooded top, and a black jacket with a red lining.

Officers believe Ms Lopes may be attempting to travel to Norwich, possibly via train, and would like to hear from anyone who may have seen her or knows of her whereabouts.

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident 260 of 12 January.

