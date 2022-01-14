Search for missing 31-year-old continues after sighting in Cromer
- Credit: Norfolk Police
The search for a missing 31-year-old from north Norfolk is continuing after a confirmed sighting in Cromer.
Marcella Lopes was reported missing after she was last seen on Links Road, between Gimingham and Mundesley at about 1.45pm on Wednesday, January 12.
However, following a public appeal for information, police have been able to confirm a sighting of Ms Lopes in the West Street area of Cromer at approximately 4:30pm on Wednesday evening.
Marcella is described as mixed race, 5ft 6ins, of medium build with shoulder length black hair and wears glasses.
She is believed to be wearing skinny blue jeans, black shoes, a grey hooded top, and a black jacket with a red lining.
Officers believe Ms Lopes may be attempting to travel to Norwich, possibly via train, and would like to hear from anyone who may have seen her or knows of her whereabouts.
Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident 260 of 12 January.
