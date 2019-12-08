Search

How the community rallied together in the search for missing 75-year-old June Turner

PUBLISHED: 19:00 08 December 2019 | UPDATED: 19:00 08 December 2019

Volunteers came together to help find June Turner. Photo: Brittany Woodman

Archant

More than 450 hours of CCTV footage, countless police officers, dogs and drones, and dozens of community volunteers rallied together in the search for missing June Turner.

June Turner, 75. Picture: Norfolk policeJune Turner, 75. Picture: Norfolk police

But after an almost seven-week search for the 75-year-old, it ended with the discovery of a body believed to be that of the beloved sister and aunt who disappeared from North Walsham on Monday, October 21.

Officers from Norfolk police were called at around 10.15am on Sunday, December 8, to reports that the body of a woman had been found off Stanford Tuck Road in the town.

Pending formal coroner's inquest proceedings, police have provisionally identified the body as that of Ms Turner.

She was last seen at about 8am on Monday, October 21 near Sainsbury's in the town, which is close to her home on Bacton Road where she lived alone.

Officers were called to reports that a body of a woman had been found in an industrial area off Stanford Tuck Road, North Walsham. Picture: Google Street.Officers were called to reports that a body of a woman had been found in an industrial area off Stanford Tuck Road, North Walsham. Picture: Google Street.

Since her disappearance, extensive searches were conducted by specially trained officers working with Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue, National Police Air Service, drones, dogs and horses, both in rural and urban areas in and around North Walsham.

More than 450 hours of CCTV footage was inspected and at one stage people were urged to check gardens and sheds as the search developed.

Community searches took place and around 25 volunteers offered their time, while posters were also handed out.

CCTV footage of June Turner at Sainsbury's in North Walsham. Picture: Norfolk PoliceCCTV footage of June Turner at Sainsbury's in North Walsham. Picture: Norfolk Police

The family of Ms Turner issued a heartfelt plea nearly a week after she went missing in a bid to help bring her home safely.

Her older sister, Doreen Sayer, said at the time it was like she had been "plucked out of thin air".

The 79-year-old of Skeyton Road, North Walsham, said they had been very close for years and saw each other regularly.

Speaking about her sister, who was diagnosed with advanced Parkinson's disease in 2018, she described her as "shy and quiet" and said she "loved doing a daily crossword".

Picture of scene at industrial area where body, believed to be that of missing June Turner, was found. PIC: Casey Cooper-Fiske.Picture of scene at industrial area where body, believed to be that of missing June Turner, was found. PIC: Casey Cooper-Fiske.

Ms Turner, who spent her childhood in Cromer, used to work in Great Yarmouth and lived in New Costessey, near Norwich, before moving to North Walsham to be closer to Mrs Sayer.

Officers are treating the death as unexplained but do not believe there to be any suspicious circumstances at this stage.

A file will be prepared for the coroner ahead of an inquest which will take place in due course.

