Police concerned for 25-year-old missing man from Norwich
Published: 11:59 AM March 5, 2021
Police are continuing their search for a 25-year-old man from Norwich.
James Brownlee, of William Kett Close, was last seen at an address on Recorder Road, Norwich, on February 5.
He was reported missing to Norfolk police three days later and officers are concerned for his welfare.
The 25-year-old is described as white, 5ft 6 tall, of slim build with short brown hair and beard. It is believed he is wearing a hat with ear flaps.
A police spokesman said: "Officers are now becoming concerned for the welfare of James and anyone who may have seen him, or knows of his whereabouts, should contact Norfolk Police."
Officers have said anyone with information should contact 101, quoting incident 152 of February 8.
