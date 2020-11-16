Missing windsurfer named as search continues

A major search for a missing windsurfer is still ongoing after he was reported missing over the weekend.

Chris Bamfield, 65, from Middleton in King’s Lynn, was last seen at Hunstanton beach just before 2pm on Saturday, November 14.

The search continues today after he went into the water in the town late on Saturday afternoon and failed to return home from a windsurfing trip.

Emergency services working with HM Coastguard have been carrying out extensive land, sea and air searches over the weekend, to try to locate Mr Bamfield.

And a Coastguard fixed wing aircraft, a Coastguard helicopter from Humberside and the Cromer lifeboat was launched at about 9.55am this morning.

Emergency services were called to the resort’s Cliff Parade just before 5.20pm on Saturday and police, coastguards and lifeboat crews searched the area on and around the beach throughout Saturday night.

Police have said Mr Bamfield is understood to have parked his car in the area, and prepared to enter the water in a black wetsuit, carrying windsurfing equipment including a red and white sail.

Inspector Simon Jones said: “This is clearly a very worrying time for the friends and family of Mr Bamfield. We believe he’s entered the water to spend time windsurfing and may have got into difficulty.

“Emergency services have been working together throughout the weekend to carry out searches, and the Coastguard will continue with these today. Naturally, as more time passes, our concerns for Mr Bamfield’s welfare grow.”

Mr Bamfield is described as a white male, 5ft 8 in height, with distinctive long, light blonde hair. He is likely to have been wearing a bright orange helmet while windsurfing.

Anyone with information not already passed to police, is asked to contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101, quoting call number 313 of 14 November.