'Sophie has not returned home' - Search continues for missing teenager Sophie Merrett

Sophie Merrett, who was reported missing from her home in Holt, Norfolk, on May 9, 2019. Picture: SUPPLIED BY NORFOLK POLICE Archant

Officers involved in the search for missing Sophie Merrett have dismissed rumours that she has returned home.

Sophie Merrett, who was reported missing from her home in Holt, Norfolk, on May 9, 2019. Picture: SUPPLIED BY NORFOLK POLICE

The 14-year-old girl was last seen leaving her home in Holt on Wednesday May 8 at about 11pm.

Inspector Graham Dalton said: "Contrary to some reports on social media last night, Sophie has not returned home. We would urge Sophie or anyone who knows her whereabouts to call police."

Officers are continuing their search to find the teenager after she was reported missing by her family on the morning of Thursday May 9.

It is believed she may be with friends, possibly in the Holt area.

Sophie is described as white, about 5ft 3, of slim build, with light brown shoulder length hair.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen Sophie or knows of her current whereabouts.

- Anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting CAD reference 49 of 9 May 2019.