Isolated seal rescued after getting caught in netting

Published: 9:50 AM October 3, 2021

A seal was rescued at Blakeney Point after getting caught in netting. - Credit: Marine and Wildlife Rescue

A seal that was at the East Winch Wildlife Centre earlier this year has had be taken into care again after becoming entangled in netting.

Dan Goldsmith from Great Yarmouth-based Marine and Wildlife Rescue and a colleague were called in after the one-year-old grey seal was found in a remote location at Blakeney Point.

Mr Goldsmith said: "It was in some sort of nylon fishing net, it was quite fine it hadn't cut in so we don't think it had been on it for a long period. The seal wasn't as alert as we would like for one of that size, so we decided to take it in."

The seal rescued at Blakeney Point, secured for transport to the East Winch Wildlife Centre. - Credit: Marine and Wildlife Rescue

Mr Goldsmith said the knew the seal had previously been in the care of East Winch as it was tagged, and had been released in July this year, into the River Nene.

He said the seal had lost weight since then - it weighed about 32kg - so seemed undernourished, and was about 4.5ft (1.3 metres) long.

The seal was put into a specially-made stretcher for transport.

Mr Goldsmith said it was among the most remote rescues they had yet had to carry out.

Dan Goldsmith of Marine and Wildlife Rescue. - Credit: Nick Butcher

Mr Goldsmith said: "This was quite a challenging rescue compared to the others due to the location, and also conditions towards the point."

He said the netting had now been cut off, and the seal was recovering at the East Winch centre, where it would likely stay for a month or so before being re-released.

The seal had been spotted by one of the National Trust wardens who live on the point.

Mr Goldsmith said they were also aware of another seal at Blakeney Point with netting around its body, but they had not yet had the opportunity to approach and rescue it without putting other seals in danger.

Another seal at Blakeney Point with netting around its body. Marine and Wildlife Rescue has been aware of the seal for some time, but it has not yet been able to approach it safely. - Credit: Marine and Wildlife Rescue

The seal pupping season at Blakeney is about to get underway.

Lasting from October to January, the season turns the point into Britain’s largest grey seal colony, becoming home to more than 10,000 grey seal cows, pups and bulls.

Seals come from across the North Sea to breed during the season there.