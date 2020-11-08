Orphaned seal pup rescued from Holkham Beach released back into the wild

Orphaned seal pup named Sir Tom Moore, who is to be released back into the sea after being rescued from a near-death situation earlier this year. Picture: Merlin Entertainments/PA Wire

An orphaned seal pup has been released back into the wild after being rescued from a near-death situation on a Norfolk beach earlier this year.

The young marine mammal, named Sir Tom Moore, was rescued from Holkham beach in May after being discovered alone on the sand, weighing just nine kilos.

Rescuers said the seal - which had been separated from his mother - would have had no chance of survival had he been left to fend for himself.

After being rescued the pup was taken to SEA LIFE Hunstanton which specialises in rescuing, rehabilitating and releasing pups into the wild.

Once at the centre he was nursed back to health on a nutritious diet of fish soup diet and named after 100-year-old fundraising hero Captain Sir Tom Moore.

Having completed his rehabilitation Sir Tom has been released back into the North Sea.