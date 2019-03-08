Hawk brought in by famous firm to scare off noisy seagulls

Falconer Simon Rouse with Ace, the harris hawk scaring birds at Aldiss distibution centre PICTURE: Matthew Farmer Archant

A famous Norfolk retailer brought in a hawk to fly over its distribution centre on Monday, frightening noisy gulls which gave neighbours a headache.

Residents living near the Aldiss distribution centre had complained about the noise made by seagulls nesting and roosting on the roof. The company brought in a falconer from Norfolk Wild Encounters to scare off the loud birds in a humane way.

Simon Rouse of Norfolk Wild Encounters brought his bird Ace, a male harris hawk hatched in June last year, to swoop over the building. He said: "He is an environmentally-friendly visual deterrent for the seagulls.

"He uses a lot of energy flying, so he's quite happy to sit somewhere and wait."

The hawk often perched on a rooftop, which was more than enough to scatter gulls from the site.

Darryl Simpson, managing director of Aldiss, said: "We want to be good neighbours, so we brought him in after we had a couple of complaints."