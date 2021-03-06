Cooler conditions keep crowds away from east coast

Published: 6:35 PM March 6, 2021

People out shopping on London Road North in Lowestoft town centre on March 6, 2021. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

Seafront strolls, bike rides and family walks were enjoyed, but the cooler weather kept large crowds of people away from the east coast.

With it being the final weekend before the country takes its first step out of lockdown on March 8, people in Lowestoft were continuing to adhere to the regulations.

Suffolk police had issued a warning after last weekend’s sunshine had seen people flock to the coast, with many people attending DIY stores and beauty spots.

Police urged people to stay disciplined with officers, Covid wardens and partners out in force across the county this weekend.

According to the latest Suffolk-wide figures, between December 26, 2020 and March 3, 2021 Suffolk Constabulary issued 667 Fixed Penalty Notices, with 933 incidents of words of advice being given.

But with cooler conditions on Saturday, the town was far quieter.

In Lowestoft town centre, and along the seafront on Saturday afternoon, people who were out for essential shopping trips or as part of their daily permitted exercise were wearing face coverings and adhering to social distancing rules.

Some families took in the sea air, as they enjoyed coffee breaks, while there were reports that the Gateway Retail Park in south Lowestoft was very busy.

Owner of No 142 Café & Bar in Bridge Road, Oulton Broad Veselka Ignatova said it had been "busy" over the past couple of months.

The popular café has been running a takeaway service, with afternoon teas proving "very popular."

She said: "We have some lovely loyal customers who keep coming back to us, which has helped to keep us going, and I will have been open here eight years in April."

Having been in the UK for 17 years since arriving from Bulgaria, she added: "I trained as a pastry chef specialising in chocolate but here we also offer our diners a range of home cooked food, cakes and coffees.

"Everything is homemade here, and made on the premises.

"We have been running a cheese and meat boards takeaway with a bottle of wine for two people that is available to order on Friday and Saturday evenings that has been popular.

"We hope to be able to reopen our gardens on April 12 and then use the tables inside in May."