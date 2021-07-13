Dog rescued by lifeguards after swimming after seals

Published: 4:18 PM July 13, 2021

The RNLI lifeguard team at Sea Palling rescued Rosa the Golden Retriever after she swam out to sea to get a closer look at the local population of seals. - Credit: RNLI

An adventurous dog that decided to go swimming with seals has been rescued by RNLI lifeguards.

Not content with chasing sticks, Rosa the golden retriever was at Sea Palling beach on Saturday, July 3, when she started to swim out to sea in pursuit of a group of seals.

The RNLI team on the beach were alerted to the situation by a member of the public at around 3.30 pm and immediately sprung into action.

Lifeguard Tom Owen stayed on the beach to continue monitoring the lifeguarded area, while his colleagues Rebecca Cooper and Greta Balfour paddled out to Rosa on rescue boards.

The RNLI lifeguard team at Sea Palling rescued Rosa the Golden Retriever after she swam out to sea to get a closer look at the local population of seals. - Credit: RNLI

The team of two manoeuvred their boards to guide the determined dog, whose attention was still firmly focussed on the seals, back to shore. When they reached Rosa they found her still full of energy and encouraged her to swim alongside them back to shore.

Once ashore, the Sea Palling RNLI team ensured Rosa had not taken in too much water and then reunited her with her owner.

Lifeguard Rebecca Cooper congratulated Rosa’s owner for not entering the water. She said: "Although Rosa was stuck out at sea, it was great that her owner stayed calm and dialled 999 for the coastguard.

"The RNLI rescue animals to ensure that the public don’t put themselves in danger by trying to do so. Rosa’s owner’s level-headedness meant that we could bring her dog back safely."

If your pet goes into the water or gets stuck in mud, do not go after it.

Move to a place you can get to safely and call its name and if you think your pet is in danger, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.

The Play It Safe campaign is urging the public to be water aware. - Credit: Archant

Play It Safe

The Eastern Daily Press and its sister papers, the North Norfolk News and Great Yarmouth Mercury, have launched the Play It Safe, Be Water Aware campaign to ensure visitors to Norfolk's waters stay safe.

Backed by the RNLI and the Broads Authority the campaign aims to ensure everyone visiting Norfolk's waters this year stays safe and remembers their day out for all the right reasons.