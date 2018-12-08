‘Skeletal’ Stirling to soar at site of former RAF bomber base

It was the first four-engine bomber to be used by the Royal Air Force, blazing a trail that would be followed by many other aircraft designs throughout the Second World War.

Now a haunting memorial to the Short Stirling and the men and women who kept is flying it being planned for the former North Creake airfield by a couple who live in a converted air control tower there.

Claire Nugent and Nigel Morter, who run The Control Tower B&B, have applied to North Norfolk District Council to erect a skeletal Stirling sculpture along with seating, information boards and a roll of honour remembering the 73 servicemen who lost their lives in the war while stationed at RAF North Creake.

Ms Nugent said of their Time to Remember project: “Ever since we moved here we’ve wanted to commemorate those who served here - we felt it was our duty.

“The sculpture is going to look amazing. The wingspan is about 27 feet across.

“No-one will be able to drive past without realising there was an airfield here, which was our main objective.”

Mr Morter and Ms Nugent said they had been spurred on by meeting Second World War veterans who served at RAF North Creake and elsewhere, including Philip Berkinshaw, a D-Day veteran who lived in Walsingham.

The sculpture, to be designed by Derbyshire-based sculptor Andrew Knighton, would be set on a podium, and its highest point would be about 17 feet above the ground.

Stirlings were based at North Creake from May 1944 to March 1945, along with thousands of airmen, ground crew and Wrens. They were replaced by Halifax bombers for the final few months of the war.

The aircraft was a forerunner to the Avro Lancaster and Handley Page Halifax, which took over the strategic bombing of Germany.

A history talk by Mr Morter is being planned for April 10 next year to help raise money for the memorial.

The couple have already raised thousands towards the project including at an auction and entertainment night at the Black Lion Hotel in Walsingham earlier this year, which brought in more than £5,000.

