Fire crews called to scrap rubber blaze

Fire crews were called to reports of a building fire on an industrial estate last night, with one tonne of scrap rubber ablaze.

#BlueWatch mobilised at 20:36 along with a crew from #Beccles to a building fire in Ellough. 2BA 2HRJ and 1 45 jet used to extinguish a scrap rubber fire. @SuffolkFire pic.twitter.com/rl9L09HeNN — Lowestoft South Fire Station (@LowestoftSouth) October 25, 2019

Crews from Beccles and Lowestoft South responded to the call at 8.35pm on Friday, October 25.

The two crews remained at the scene, at Ellough Industrial Estate on Benacre Road, for 45 minutes until the fire was extinguished.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were called to reports of a building fire. Crews were sent from Beccles and Lowestoft along with an officer.

"Upon arrival to the scene, crews found approximately one tonne of scrap rubber well alight.

"Crews used two breathing apparatus, a 45mm jet and two hose reels to extinguish the fire."