Has Suffolk group found the way to get Scouts, Cubs and Beavers going again?

The 5th Beccles Beavers and Cubs are trialling a mixture of online and face-to-face meetings. PHOTO: Alison @ Scouts Archant

A town’s Scouts group is trailblazing the restart of activities with a novel approach.

The stopping of all face-to-face scouting in March meant those involved with the 5th Beccles Scout group could no longer take part in a number of activities as the coronavirus pandemic reached it’s first peak in the region.

However, the return to school earlier this year has seen the resumption of physical meetings, with a number of restrictions in place in order to keep children, volunteers and their families safe.

The 5th Beccles Beavers and Cubs are trialling a ‘blended’ return to meetings with a mixture of both virtual, online meetings, and face-to-face meetings in their scout headquarters, on Ken Markland Way off Common Lane.

Backed by the support of Waveney Valley District Scouts, Suffolk County Scouts, and the scout’s headquarter’s staff, the group is now trialling their new approach with a range of activities including games, roasting - and eating - marshmallows outdoors, painting, and a scavenger hunt.

Keith Gleen, deputy county commissioner with Suffolk Scouts, said: “Scouting has always evolved to meet the needs of its young people.

“It also provides new opportunities for volunteers to take part and gain new skills as they help our Beavers, Cubs and Scouts.

“This is an exciting way of continuing to engage with all our members and to equip them with the skills they will need both now and in the future.”

The group have also called for more adult volunteers to help either in person, or by joining in online.

Since the start of the school term, the number of Cubs taking part each week has nearly doubled, with Scout leaders saying the meetings help improve the mental and physical health of those taking part.

Waveney Valley District Scouts have over 300 young people and almost 100 adults joining in a wide range of activities in six groups across Beccles, Bungay, Halesworth and Southwold.

Waveney Valley is one of eight districts in Suffolk Scouts, which has 8,250 members in nearly 100 groups across the county.

Anyone looking for more information, or to volunteer, contact Hilary Prior via email at hilary.prior@suffolkscouts.org.uk, or Keith Gleen at keith.gleen@suffolkscouts.org.uk.