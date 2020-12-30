Charity founder and volunteer celebrated in Queen's honours list

Published: 10:30 PM December 30, 2020

The founder of a charity which supports the children of fallen service personnel has been awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM).

Nikki Scott set up Scotty's Little Soldiers after her husband Cpl Lee Scott was killed by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan in 2009.

Cpl Scott, 26, who was serving in the 2nd Royal Tank Regt, was due to return home just weeks after the explosion tore through his armoured vehicle.

Hayley Studd (left) and Nikki Scott wrapping some of the hundreds of Christmas gifts being sent to members of Scotty's Little Soldiers - Credit: Scotty's Little Soldiers

After seeing how his death affected his two young children Kai, then aged five and seven-month-old Brooke, she realised more needed to be done for the children and families left behind.

Ten years after its launch, King's Lynn-based Scotty's now provides a lifeline for more than 400 children who have lost a parent.

It provides Christmas and birthday presents and supports families with breaks at one of its seven holiday lodges, while older children are given grants to help with the cost of going to college or driving lessons.

Ms Scott, 39, said she was surprised when she opened the envelope and learned she had been honoured.

Nikki Scott with her late husband Lee Scott. Picture: Nikki Scott - Credit: Nikki Scott

"It was a complete shock," she said. "You don't really expect to receive a letter like that.

"It's a strange one. It's good to be recognised but I very much feel that Scotty's is run by a really strong team and we have some really great supporters so it's a team effort."

Melanie Elliott, who has been made an OBE for her services to domestic abuse victims. - Credit: Melanie Elliott

Elsewhere, "thrilled" to be recognised was Melanie Elliott, who was made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for her services to victims of domestic violence.

The 57-year-old retired police officer works for SafeLives, a national charity which supports victims and delivers specialist training to professionals working on the frontline.

Mrs Elliott, who lives in Great Ellingham, is responsible for creating Domestic Abuse Matters, a programme aimed at giving police the tools required to provide the best possible service for abuse victims.

It has thus far been delivered in 24 police forces across the UK.

Mrs Elliott said: "I am delighted, not just for me and my family, but for all survivors of domestic abuse.

"The best bit about this has been using my experience to bring other survivors on board with the programme.

"It has given them a voice and helped police understand the things that help save lives."



