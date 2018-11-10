Search

Norfolk charity helps families for whom every day is Remembrance Day

10 November, 2018 - 18:58
Nikki Scott of Scotty's Little Soldiers, with her children Kai and Brooke Picture: Matthew Usher.

For some families, Remembrance Day comes every day.

Nikki Scott founded Scotty’s Little Soldiers in 2010 after her husband Cpl Lee Scott was killed by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan.

The King’s Lynn-based charity now supports more than 350 children who have lost a parent who was serving in the armed services.

“It’s a funny time of year,” she said. “It’s a very proud time of year but it’s a very emotional time of year for us.

“It’s like Remembrance Day every day in our house, we’re always remembering Lee, we’re always talking about him. It brings a lot back, it’s a very special time of year.” Cpl Scott, who came from lynn, was serving with the 2nd Royal Tank Regiment when his armoured vehicle was blown up in July 2009.

Corporal Lee Scott, who was killed in Afghanistan in July 2009. Picture: Courtesy of Nikki ScottCorporal Lee Scott, who was killed in Afghanistan in July 2009. Picture: Courtesy of Nikki Scott

He left a five-year-old son Kai, and seven-month-old daughter Brooke.

His death made her determined to help other families whose worlds had been torn apart to see their children smile again.

“When I started out, I didn’t know what it would entail to be honest,” said Mrs Scott. “I knew who I wanted to help but I never thought we’d be supporting so many children and how badly it was needed.”

Scotty’s offers everything from Christmas presents and birthday treats to parties, outings, events and holidays at special lodges bought by the charity.

Nikki Scott with her late husband Lee Scott. Picture: Nikki ScottNikki Scott with her late husband Lee Scott. Picture: Nikki Scott

It can also help with counselling, personal development and offers grants towards attending college or driving lessons for older children.

Mrs Scott believes there could be up to 1,000 more bereaved children in need of support acrosss the UK - for whom every day is Remembrance Day.

She hopes that the charity she founded will continue to grow and reach out to those who need its support as it approaches its 10th birtday.

“The more you get to know the families, the more you realise what those kids need,” she said.

Scotty's Little Soldiers send Christmas presents to bereaved forces children Picture: Ian BurtScotty's Little Soldiers send Christmas presents to bereaved forces children Picture: Ian Burt

Mrs Scott said she and her family wwould not be attending a memorial service on Remembrance Sunday.

“The kids just want to be at home and talk about Dad and remember him together,” she said.

For more on Scotty's click here.

