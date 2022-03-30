Could you complete the May Marathon for Scotty's Little Soldiers?

Jenny Beake (right) and Annie Kelly taking part in the May Marathon dressed as a chicken and an egg - Credit: Scotty's Little Soldiers

A charity which supports the children of fallen servicemen and women is staging another May Marathon.

King's Lynn-based Scotty's Little Soldiers has been running the 26-mile event since 2017.

Participants can complete the distance any way they choose, such as walking, running, crawling, cartwheeling or anything else they can think of.

The distance can be covered in as many trips as required within the space of the month. Last year's event raised almost £7,000.

Sebastian Hill, 12, has completed the May Marathon every year since he joined the charity in 2017, raising more than £2,000 in the process. His father, Royal Navy chaplain the Rev John Hill MBE, died of a heart attack in 2010.

Scotty's Little Soldiers member Sebastian Hill, who completed the May Marathon - Credit: Scotty's Little Soldiers

“I love Scotty’s,” Sebastian said. “I love everything about it, from the Christmas parties to the vouchers they send me on Remembrance Day and my dad’s anniversaries. I’ve made so many friends through Scotty’s and I know now that I’m not the only one who has lost their dad and that’s really comforting.”

Last year Jenny Beake and Annie Kelly took part dressed as a chicken and an egg.

"I choose to run the May Marathon in support of Scotty’s to show there are people willing to help make a difference and to prove life can be fun again," she said.

Scotty’s supporter Brendan Holmes took to the marathon wearing flip flops in 2017.

“I truly believe that the work Scotty’s does has a huge benefit to its members," he said. "It gives the children a real sense of community and lets them know that there are people out there who care.”

Scotty's Little Soldiers founder Nikki Scott with her children Kai and Brooke - Credit: Ian Burt

Scotty’s Little Soldiers was set up in 2010 by war widow Nikki Scott after her husband Cpl Lee Scott was killed by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan.

The charity aids hundreds of bereaved forces children and young people around the UK, offering child bereavement support, help with education and learning and fun activities such as holiday respite breaks and group events.

Ms Scott said: “The support we receive every year is incredible, and it always makes me so happy to see our own members taking part. I’m always touched when I see how much they want to help the charity that helps them."

To register, go online to scottychallenges.co.uk/challenge/month-of-may-marathon/