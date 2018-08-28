Search

Charity brings festive sheer to bereaved forces children across the UK

PUBLISHED: 11:46 13 December 2018

Children were all smiles at the Scotty's Little Soldiers Christmas event, Photo: Paul Tibbs

PAUL TIBBS PHOTOGRAPHY

More than 100 bereaved armed forces children and their families came together for a day of festive fun hosted by a West Norfolk charity.

The Children travelled through six different themed rooms, including a ball pit room containing over 60,000 balls, Photo: Paul TibbsThe Children travelled through six different themed rooms, including a ball pit room containing over 60,000 balls, Photo: Paul Tibbs

Scotty’s Little Soldiers, based in King’s Lynn, held its sixth annual Christmas party full of fun, laughter, snow and lots of slime.

The children started their day with a group treasure hunt, giving everyone the opportunity to meet and to get to know their fellow little soldiers. They were all then divided in to five teams and taken on a magical adventure through six different, themed rooms, including a ball pit with 60,000 balls, a curly wurly room and Mrs Claus’ kitchen.

The big man himself, Santa also stopped by to meet the children and give them with an early Christmas present.

Eddie and Lucy Williamson, from Marham, said this year’s Christmas party was the best one yet. The pair lost their dad, RAF sergeant Robert Williamson, in August 2014 to a brain tumour.

Each member had the chance to decorate their own gingerbread. Photo: Paul TibbsEach member had the chance to decorate their own gingerbread. Photo: Paul Tibbs

Their mum, Caroline Williamson, said: “Nothing puts a smile on their face quite like the Scotty’s Christmas Party. For both Eddie and Lucy, it’s one of the best times of the year and they both absolutely love it, they don’t stop smiling.

“What made it extra special this year was the Winter Wonderland and being able to take home one of the Christmas trees that had been donated. We now have a special Scotty’s Christmas tree up in our lounge which means so much to us.”

Nikki Scott, founder of the charity, said: “Christmas is one of the most difficult times for our members, so the Christmas party is a chance for them all to come together and enjoy time celebrating the festive season. “For some of our beneficiaries it is the first Christmas without one of their parents so it’s even more important they realise they are not alone and there are other children going through the same experience as they are.”

Scotty’s Little Soldiers was founded in 2010, in Corporal Lee Scott’s memory, who died in Afghanistan. The charity supports 368 bereaved children and runs a variety of programmes to help children smile again and look forward to a brighter future. Visit www.scottyslittlesoldiers.co.uk for more information.

