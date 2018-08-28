Wearing your favourite bobble hat and taking a selfie could help raise money for bereaved forces children

Richard Jones, joining in with Scotty's new Christmas campaign and shows his favourite bobble hat. Photo: Scotty's Little Soldiers Photo: Scotty's Little Soldiers

An armed forces charity has launched its Christmas campaign by asking supporters to don their favourite festive hat and take a selfie to support the children left behind by fallen heroes.

Corrination Streets, Joe Dunttie gets behind Scottys. Photo: Scotty's Little Soldiers. Corrination Streets, Joe Dunttie gets behind Scottys. Photo: Scotty's Little Soldiers.

On Friday, December 7, King’s Lynn based Scotty’s Little Soldiers are holding its first Bobble Hat Day designed to make a difference to the lives of bereaved forces children this Christmas.

Nikki Scott, founder of the charity said: “We use this day as a way of showing our members that we’re there for them ahead of Christmas – a particularly difficult period in the life of any child who has lost a parent. The Scotty’s family is here, and by taking part in Bobble Hat Day and donating to Scotty’s, you’re helping us with our mission to make children smile again.”

Simon Gregson sporting hi9s favourite bobble hat. Photo: Scotty's Little Soldiers Simon Gregson sporting hi9s favourite bobble hat. Photo: Scotty's Little Soldiers

To take part wear your favourite bobble or festive hat on Friday December 7 and text ‘BHAT18 £2’ ‘BHAT18 £5‘ or ‘BHAT18 £10‘ to 70070 or visit www.scottyslittlesoldiers.co.uk/bobblehatday