Search

Advanced search

Wearing your favourite bobble hat and taking a selfie could help raise money for bereaved forces children

PUBLISHED: 10:24 28 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:35 28 November 2018

Richard Jones, joining in with Scotty's new Christmas campaign and shows his favourite bobble hat. Photo: Scotty's Little Soldiers

Richard Jones, joining in with Scotty's new Christmas campaign and shows his favourite bobble hat. Photo: Scotty's Little Soldiers

Photo: Scotty's Little Soldiers

An armed forces charity has launched its Christmas campaign by asking supporters to don their favourite festive hat and take a selfie to support the children left behind by fallen heroes.

Corrination Streets, Joe Dunttie gets behind Scottys. Photo: Scotty's Little Soldiers.Corrination Streets, Joe Dunttie gets behind Scottys. Photo: Scotty's Little Soldiers.

On Friday, December 7, King’s Lynn based Scotty’s Little Soldiers are holding its first Bobble Hat Day designed to make a difference to the lives of bereaved forces children this Christmas.

Nikki Scott, founder of the charity said: “We use this day as a way of showing our members that we’re there for them ahead of Christmas – a particularly difficult period in the life of any child who has lost a parent. The Scotty’s family is here, and by taking part in Bobble Hat Day and donating to Scotty’s, you’re helping us with our mission to make children smile again.”

Simon Gregson sporting hi9s favourite bobble hat. Photo: Scotty's Little SoldiersSimon Gregson sporting hi9s favourite bobble hat. Photo: Scotty's Little Soldiers

To take part wear your favourite bobble or festive hat on Friday December 7 and text ‘BHAT18 £2’ ‘BHAT18 £5‘ or ‘BHAT18 £10‘ to 70070 or visit www.scottyslittlesoldiers.co.uk/bobblehatday

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video ‘Chaos’ on the roads as lorry crashes into central reservation on A11

A11 blocked after lorry crashes into central reservation. Picture: Ian Burt

Video Daniel Farke provides an injury update on Moritz Leitner after table-topping Norwich City’s hard-fought point at Hull

Tom Trybull headed Norwich City's best chance wide at the KCOM Stadium Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich landlord told he must demolish extension built without permission

The first floor extension was built above a garage at the home in Ruskin Road, Norwich. Pic: Google.

Mental health trust put in special measures for third time as failings branded ‘deeply disturbing’

Lucy Webb-Rose speaks out about her experiences with local mental health services at Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust is judged inadequate by the CQC. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Video Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 0-0 Championship deadlock against Hull City

Tom Trybull plants a header off target in the 0-0 draw at Hull City Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images Ltd

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Nine cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from a vintage toy fair to Winter Wonderland

The new Norfolk Christmas Fayre will follow the traditional open evening and outdoor crib blessing at Norwich Cathedral Credit: Denise Bradley

Video ‘Chaos’ on the roads as lorry crashes into central reservation on A11

A11 blocked after lorry crashes into central reservation. Picture: Ian Burt

Mental health trust put in special measures for third time as failings branded ‘deeply disturbing’

Lucy Webb-Rose speaks out about her experiences with local mental health services at Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust is judged inadequate by the CQC. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Video Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 0-0 Championship deadlock against Hull City

Tom Trybull plants a header off target in the 0-0 draw at Hull City Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images Ltd

Video Do you still have a local? Almost a quarter of our pubs have closed since turn of the millennium

From Left: Nigel Davies, Jane Edrupt, Mary Seward (Deputy Mayor of North Walsham), Richard Cornwall and Sue Squires. Picture: Maurice Gray
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast