Scotty's Little Soldiers' virtual ball for children of the fallen

Published: 9:32 AM December 3, 2020

Nikki Scott speaks to guests at the virtual ball in aid of Scotty's Little Soldiers, the charity which supports the children of the fallen she founded in 2010, after her husband was killed in action - Credit: Scotty's Little Soldiers

An online ball raised more than £12,000 for the Norfolk-based charity that supports the children of the fallen.

Some 300 guests joined the event broadcast on Zoom by Scotty’s Little Soldiers.

The £12,818 it raised will help the King's Lynn charity continue to its work supporting hundreds of children and young people across the UK who have lost a parent who served in the armed forces.

Richard Jones performing a trick at Scotty's virtual ball - Credit: Scotty's Little Soldiers

Guests were treated to entertainment including magic from 2016 Britain’s Got Talent winner and Scotty’s ambassador Richard Jones, along with music from 2020 Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalists Soldiers of Swing and ball regulars the Late Shift.

They also had the opportunity to hear from some of the children supported by the charity, 12-year-old Brooke Scott, 12-year-old Ben O’Donnell, 10-year-old Austen Hargreaves, 15-year-old Libby Cornish and 12-year-old Jamie Small all lost their dads when they were very young.

Scotty's member Austen Hargreaves tells guests what the charity means to him - Credit: Scotty's Little Soldiers

Austen Hargreaves, who lost his dad Staff Sgt Chris Hargreaves in 2017 , said: “Scotty’s is more than just a group that helps you, they understand, they are more like a family. I know so many people and have made so many friends."

Scotty’s founder, Nikki Scott, set up Scotty’s Little Soldiers in 2010 after her husband, Corporal Lee Scott, was killed in Afghanistan the previous year.

She said: “I remember the very start, sitting in my dining room in my married quarters in Tidworth, with my brother Stuart, some family, and friends, and telling them about this idea I had. It hadn’t quite been a year since we lost Lee, but already I’d witnessed the devastating affects his death had on our son Kai.

Soldiers of Swing perform at the ball in aid of Scotty's Little Soldiers - Credit: Scotty's Little Soldiers

"Kai was just five years old when Lee was killed and sitting on his bed that day to tell him that daddy would never be coming home was one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do. I knew at that moment that something had to be done to support the children our heroes have left behind, and I’m so proud of what we’ve achieved.”

The charity arranges for bereaved Forces families to go on respite breaks, organises special events, sends presents to the children at extra difficult times of year, offers wellbeing care, as well as educational support and grants.

Taeghan Gordon joins the fun with mum Ally - Credit: Scotty's Little Soldiers



