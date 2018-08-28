Search

Stripping off to raise £20,000 for testicular cancer cause

PUBLISHED: 20:48 23 November 2018 | UPDATED: 20:48 23 November 2018

Men from Scotts Timber Buildings, Horsford, have shed their clothes for a cancer charity calendar. Picture: Rachel Greengrass

Men from Scotts Timber Buildings, Horsford, have shed their clothes for a cancer charity calendar. Picture: Rachel Greengrass

Rachel Greengrass

A group of colleagues have stripped down in support of a Norwich man who has been diagnosed with testicular cancer.

The men from Scott Timber Buildings, in Horsford, have shed their clothes for a 2019 calendar to raise £20,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support and It’s On the Ball charity, following the diagnosis of their friend and colleague Nathan.

Tristan Scott, of Scott Timber Buildings, who organised the calendar, said: “When Nathan, one of our team leaders, was diagnosed with testicular cancer in December 2017, at only 20 years old, we wanted to do something which would raise the awareness of testicular cancer to others.

“A group of us decided to do the calendar and with the help of Rachel Greengrass, local photographer, we have put together a fun calendar which we hope will help highlight the importance of knowing your body and checking it often.”

Local fundraising manager for Macmillan Cancer Support Alexandra Haswell said: “On average, approximately 16 people are diagnosed with cancer every day in Norfolk, and we are so grateful for the fantastic fundraising done by Nathan’s friends and colleagues as it is vital to help us provide more services, more support and reach more people in communities throughout our county.”

A Christmas fair is being held at the Scotts site in Longwater Business Park, Costessey, on Saturday and Sunday December 1-2 between 9am and 5pm.

Visitors will be able to buy the calendars at the free event and buy gifts made by local artists and craftsmen.

Vince Wolverson, chairman of It’s On The Ball, said: “We are most grateful to all of the Scott’s staff and the companies that have supported the calendar.

“In particular, I’d like to thank all of the guys who bravely agreed to appear in the photos.

“We’re always looking for ways to raise awareness and hopefully the calendar will encourage men to check themselves every month for the signs of testicular cancer.”

The calendars are being sold for £10 each via www.scottsheds.com.

For more information on the support available to those affected by cancer, visit www.macmillan.org.uk and www.itsontheball.org

