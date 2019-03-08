Search

Scottish locomotive looks bonnie ahead of heritage railway’s first gala of the year

PUBLISHED: 19:30 05 April 2019 | UPDATED: 20:05 05 April 2019

North Norfolk railways launch their first steam gala of 2019. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

North Norfolk railways launch their first steam gala of 2019. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Archant

A ‘bonnie’ steam locomotive is making an appearance south of the boarder this weekend at a north Norfolk gala.

North Norfolk railways launch their first steam gala of 2019. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

The Scottish Caledonian Railway 439 class tank No. 419 will be hauling trains on the North Norfolk Railway (NNR) during the heritage railway’s first gala of the year.

Recently overhauled by the Scottish Railway Preservation Society, it has been loaned out for the event and will give steam enthusiasts a taste into railways north of the border from the early 1900s.

It arrived at the station on Monday and is described as “a charming locomotive” by many of its fans.

North Norfolk railways launch their first steam gala of 2019. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

A spokesperson for NNR said: “Courtesy of our friends across the border at the Bo’ness & Kinneil Railway we welcome the flagship loco of the Scottish Railway Preservation Society.

“Caledonian Railway no. 419, will be joining members of our home fleet for the first steam extravaganza of 2019.”

The Spring Gala runs all weekend until Sunday April 7 and the special guest locomotive will be steaming alongside the resident locomotives between Holt and Sheringham.

North Norfolk railways launch their first steam gala of 2019. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Hot and cold food and drink will be available from the refreshment rooms at Sheringham, Weybourne and Holt stations. Vintage stalls will be selling a variety of books, pictures, photographs and vintage ephemera in the Holt Institute. And the Midland and Great Northern Joint Railway Society bookshop will be open at Weybourne along with souvenir shops on all main stations.

Advanced bookings are no longer available but tickets can still be purchased on the day.

Currently the station’s flagship locomotive, Black Prince, will be out of action as it undergoes firebox repairs.

North Norfolk railways launch their first steam gala of 2019. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

It comes following the discovery of minor fissures in the outer wrapper which is being looked at by the railway’s staff.

Edmund Crosthwaite, from the Friends of Black Prince support group, said the engine may miss some of the railway’s upcoming events as a result.

He said: “Unfortunately what should be a straightforward job is complicated by the location of the cracks.

North Norfolk railways launch their first steam gala of 2019. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

“We are hoping the engine won’t spend too long on the sidelines, particularly as the North Norfolk Railway is now gearing up for its main running season.”

For more information visit the website .

Or click here to find out more about the Caledonian and to see photos.

