Can you help the police trace this wanted man?
Published: 11:56 AM April 8, 2021
- Credit: Norfolk Constabulary
Police are appealing to trace a man who is wanted and could be in the Norwich area.
Scott Waterson, who has links to Norwich and Great Yarmouth, is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the terms of his release.
Waterson is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall and of a medium build, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Police have now appealed for help in locating the 30-year-old.
Anybody who may have seen him or know of his whereabouts should contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
