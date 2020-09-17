Search

Builder, 40, was found dead at home, inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 15:47 24 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:47 24 June 2020

An inquest into the death of Gorleston builder Scott Artis has opened at Norfolk Coroner's Court. Picture: Archant

A builder was found dead by police at his house, an inquest has heard.

Scott Carl Artis, who was born in Great Yarmouth and lived in Gorleston, died on April 11 of this year.

As an inquest into his death opened on Wednesday (June 24), senior coroner for Norfolk, Jacqueline Lake, said an identification statement had been provided by Norfolk police.

The court heard PC472 Hudson had identified the body of Mr Artis at a property on Elder Green.

Mrs Lake read brief details from a post-mortem report, which gave the 40-year-old’s cause of death as hypovolemic shock due to bleeding and excessive cocaine consumption.

A full inquest has been scheduled to take place at 10am on Thursday, September 17, 2020.

