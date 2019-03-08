Search

Cash and cocaine recovered from Lowestoft property

PUBLISHED: 09:23 13 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:23 13 July 2019

The Scorpion East team arrested two people after recovering cash and cocaine from Lowestoft. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

Archant

Two people have been arrested after money and cocaine were recovered from a property in Lowestoft.

Suffolk Police's East Scorpion drug team made the arrests after carrying out a search warrant in the town.

Officers took to Twitter following the search, saying: "Section 23 Misuse of Drugs Act Warrant executed today by #EastScorpion in #Lowestoft.

"Cash and Crack Cocaine recovered with two people arrested. #CountyLines".

Since its formation, the Scorpion branch has prioritised a mass crackdown on drugs trafficking as it works to combat child sex offences and deny criminals use of the roads.

Last month, officers seized hundreds of cannabis plants, estimated to be worth about £200,000 from a Pakefield home.

