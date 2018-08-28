Children create sophisticated zip line in Lego Club

Hundreds of children have joined in on the fun at the the Lego Club at Beccles Library. Picture: Beccles Library Archant

Hundreds of children flooded into Beccles Library for the last Lego Club of 2018.

The last session of the year proved a tricky challenge for the keen builders as organisers incorporated the use of zip lines to the building blocks. Children were tasked to make cradles which could be suspended from a four metre long line and travel from one end to the other.

The Lego challenge had two parts. They first built the structure and then transported two kilograms of chocolate using their zip line system.

Two designs were able to transport a full kilogram of Quality Street from one end to the other without breaking.

Since it started in 2017, the Lego Club has hosted regular sessions. The next session will take place on January 20. Organiser, David Brambley-Crawshaw said: “Lego Club is fantastic, it gets kids involved and learning new things. They all work so hard in response to the challenges, and the teamwork and creativity they display is amazing.”