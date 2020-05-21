Search

Advanced search

Family stuck on island sees 16 first responders called to help

21 May, 2020 - 18:30
The RNLI rescue hovercraft, based at Hunstanton. Picture: Clifford Hicks

The RNLI rescue hovercraft, based at Hunstanton. Picture: Clifford Hicks

Archant

Three different rescue crews were called in after a trio of visitors became stranded on a tidal island.

Scolt Head Island from the air. Picture: Mike PageScolt Head Island from the air. Picture: Mike Page

But in the end the visitors were brought to safety in a time-honoured manner - by hitching  a ride on an incoming fishing boat.

As reported, the three members of the same family found themselves stuck on Scolt Head Island just off Brancaster.

It happened on Wednesday just after 2.30pm - Scolt Head can be walked to when the tide is out, but people have regularly been stranded there when the tide comes in.

A total of 16 first responders came to their aid, including the Hunstanton Lifeboat hovercraft crew consisting of a pilot, commander and two others and Coastguard teams who travelled by land from Hunstanton and Wells.

In other rescues, the RNLI would bring those stranded safely to shore where the Coastguard crews - who are first-aiders - or ambulance paramedics would see to them.

You may also want to watch:

But Geoff Needham of Hunstanton RNLI said their team was not required in this case because the fishing boat was able to get to them sooner - a situation which occurred regularly in years gone by.

He said: “A lot of people who used to get cut off would be brought in by the returning fishing boats, but it doesn’t happen as much any more, because the fishing fleet isn’t so big.

“The number of frontline people who get involved in an incident can be a lot more - depending on the nature of the incident.”

Mr Needham said the hovercraft crew was called to another incident as it was returning to base, but this situation was also dealt with before they needed to act.

He said: “A child got separated from its family on Old Hunstanton beach, but that child was found by another member of the public and the crew could stand down.”

Mr Needham said the coronavirus pandemic had made sea rescues more complicated, because social distancing was “impossible” and equipment had to be washed and disinfected after each deployment.

In case of an emergency on the coast, dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Factory worker dismissed after face mask row

Bernard Matthews factory/Joe Pearce. Picture: Antony Kelly/Joe Pearce

Norfolk doctor warns: You’re risking second coronavirus peak

A Norfolk hospital doctor warns if people flout the rules, they will cause a second coronavirus peak Photo: James Bass.

Tale of two coasts on hottest day of the year in Norfolk as daytrippers pick and choose

Fletcher Herod, seven, leaps about as he enjoys the beach at Waxham with his brother Charlie, four, in the hot weather. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Demolition of once-iconic seaside pub begins

The former Ark Royal pub in Freeman Street, Wells, is being demolished. Picture: Chris Thomson

Seven Waveney schools to open from June 3

Ravensmere Infant School in Beccles. Picture: Nick Butcher

Most Read

Motoring company collapses owing almost £130,000 blaming coronavirus

SWM Motors in Brandon has brought in liquidators making eight people and two directors redundant. Picture: GoogleMaps

‘Our village is not a tourist attraction’ - Anger over number of day trippers

This picture was taken at Overstrand.

‘It was an invasion’ - Seaside holiday park hits out at ‘selfish’ day-trippers

Head of Security Fred Folkes said that there were plenty of signs and barriers warning people the park was shut, but families

Factory worker dismissed after face mask row

Bernard Matthews factory/Joe Pearce. Picture: Antony Kelly/Joe Pearce

Tale of two coasts on hottest day of the year in Norfolk as daytrippers pick and choose

Fletcher Herod, seven, leaps about as he enjoys the beach at Waxham with his brother Charlie, four, in the hot weather. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Human waste left on beach after visitors flock to coastal village

Lyndon Swift, chairman of Weybourne Parish Council, is urging visitors to say away over the bank holiday after human waste was left on the beach. Picture: Supplied by Mr Swift

Norfolk doctor warns: You’re risking second coronavirus peak

A Norfolk hospital doctor warns if people flout the rules, they will cause a second coronavirus peak Photo: James Bass.

Five more coronavirus deaths across Norfolk hospitals as death toll passes 350

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, Norfolk and Norwich and James Paget hospitals. Picture: Archant

Inquest opened into death of man, 25, who died on the A47

Tributes have been paid to Luke Boorman who was found dead off the A47. Picture: Submitted

‘A very sad day’: campaigners’ ‘disappointment’ as historic railway station set for demolition

Brandon Town Councillor, Gary Brocklehurst, says he is dissapointed about the decision to knock down the town's historic railway station building. Photo: Sonya Duncan
Drive 24