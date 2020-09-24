Search

Schooner to dock at Great Yarmouth as Fairtrade products sail into town

PUBLISHED: 14:28 24 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:28 24 September 2020

The Port Allies are an essential aspect of the New Dawn Traders’ business model as they are more knowledgeable of local communities. Picture: New Dawn Traders

Archant

Images of old England’s maritime trading past will be rekindled this weekend as a ship sails into the Norfolk coast, bringing oils, chocolate, honey and spices.

The Gallant Ship will be moored outside the Town Hall on South Quay this Sunday. Picture: Les Caboteurs de LuneThe Gallant Ship will be moored outside the Town Hall on South Quay this Sunday. Picture: Les Caboteurs de Lune

New Dawn Traders, an ‘experimental’ import business dealing exclusively in Fairtrade products will conjure images of England’s seafaring glory days as it anchors its schooner in Great Yarmouth on Sunday, sailing around the East Anglian coastline.

The ‘Sail Cargo’ event will be taking place in the Historic South Quay opposite the Town Hall, with once-exotic goods such as Portuguese olive oil, honey, almonds, olives, salt, chocolate, coffee, mezcal and port wine on sale.

All products are from sustainable farms based in Portugal, Trinidad and Colombia.

Basing their operations in Cornwall, New Dawn Traders have been sailing schooners for imports and exports since 2013.

Some of New Dawn Traders’ products on sale, including olives, tapenade, sea salt, chocolate and coffee. Picture: New Dawn TradersSome of New Dawn Traders’ products on sale, including olives, tapenade, sea salt, chocolate and coffee. Picture: New Dawn Traders

Sunday’s event will see the ship arrive under the steady hand of master mariner, Jean-Francois Lebleu.

Founding Director, Alexandra Geldenhuys, said the company prides itself on relying solely on wind power as they believe it is best to make ‘zero compromises when it comes to earth care, people care and fair share’.

While it ‘may take longer to grow a market in this way,’ having a direct supply chain between family farms and customers ‘makes it a win-win situation for all involved,’ Ms Geldenhuys said.

In future, New Dawn Traders plans to continue with existing voyage routes, as well as increasing its trade routes and supply chains. They also aim to expand their fleet to increase business for suppliers and customers.

People interested in purchasing goods from the Gallant Ship can do so by ordering online at openfoodnetwork.org.uk/new-dawn-traders-gy/shop#/shop.

Alternatively, products will be available Quayside on Sunday. However, they will be on sale at the regular retail price, as opposed to lower rates when bought online.

Goods ordered online can be collected from the Gallant Ship on Sunday, from Great Yarmouth-based originalprojects in the following week, or posted within Norfolk.

