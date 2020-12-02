Schools in Norfolk closed or partially shut due to coronavirus
Ten Norfolk schools are closed or partially shut today - nine of them due to coronavirus cases and one because emergency repairs are needed.
Colman Infant School, in Colman Road, Norwich, is completely shut until Monday, December 7.The nearby Colman Junior School, in South Park Avenue, is also closed to pupils in Year 4, while the rest of school open as usual. Online learning is in place.
Catton Grove Primary School, in Weston Road, Norwich, is partially closed due to a positive Covid-19 case.
The school is closed for caterpillars only, and the first day of return for these pupils is Friday, December 4. Remote learning arrangements are in place.
Future Education, in Motum Road, Earlham, is also closed till Thursday, December 10, due to a positive case of Covid-19 and reduced staff numbers. Remote learning in also place with work packs provide
Magdalen Gates Primary School, in Bull Close Road, is providing learning via Tapestry after the closure of the Year 2 bubble, due to staff being required to self-isolate.
Outside of the city, Little Plumstead CE VA Primary School, between Great and Little Plumstead, had a partial closure of Year 4 and 5.
St Faiths CE VC Primary School, in Manor Road, Horsham St Faith, has closed Chestnut class, unless individuals have been contacted to say otherwise. Home learning is available on Teams.
Toftwood Community Junior School, near Dereham, has closed its CP3 and WS6 bubbles. All other classes/bubbles remain open.
And the reception class at Toftwood Infant School has been shut.
There is a further school closure, but that one is not due to coronavirus cases.
The Include School in King's Lynn has closed today (Wednesday, December 2) and tomorrow (Thursday, December 3) for emergency repairs.
The school will be open on Friday, December 4. The Norwich and Great Yarmouth schools are not affected and will be open.
Norfolk today (Wednesday, December 2) came out of the national lockdown and entered Tier 2 of coronavirus restrictions.