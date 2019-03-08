Video

Uniform bank set up to help families struggling to pay for school clothes

Caroline Karimi-Ghovanlou, left, with Stacy Bradley, right, have set up a new school uniform bank to help families struggling with uniform costs. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Families who struggle to pay for their school uniforms can now get help thanks to a community enterprise.

Items donated by parents and lost property will provide uniform for children aged 2-16 who attend six schools in Taverham and Drayton.

These are Ghost Hill Infant and Junior School, Nightingale Infant and Nursery School, Taverham Junior School, Taverham High School, Drayton Junior School and Drayton Infant School.

The project was started by mother-of-two Stacy Bradley and Broadland district councillor Caroline Karimi-Ghovanlou.

In just one week since they came up with the idea, 35 families have donated several items.

Miss Bradley, 33, from Thorpe Marriott, was inspired to start the project after having to get financial help to pay for her 11-year-old boy's uniform, who is moving from Drayton junior to Taverham high this September.

She said: "It is very embarrassing to think that your child is not going to have the uniform they need. It makes you feel like a failure as a parent.

"I had a parachute, but some parents don't know where to go for help."

The project co-ordinator, who works part-time, managed to get a grant for the uniform, which cost £150, from the Fashion and Textile Children's Trust.

She added there was a "general panic" among other parents she knows with regard to paying for school uniform.

This was due to a number of factors including childcare costs, changes in work patterns and paying for activities over the summer holiday.

The 33-year-old, who also has a 14-year-old son, said: "The project is limitless. The potential is absolutely massive."

Mrs Karimi-Ghovanlou, from Kingswood Avenue in Thorpe Marriott, felt "sad" that a uniform bank was needed.

"People think Taverham and Drayton is an affluent area but there are families that struggle."

She added the pair had been "inundated" with donations, including lost property items from Ghost Hill school.

David Oldham, Drayton junior headteacher, said: "It is fantastic they [Miss Bradley and Mrs Karimi-Ghovanlou] are offering to do this because uniform can be very costly."

To donate or volunteer call Miss Bradley on 07432 487656 or Mrs Karimi-Ghovanlou on 07762 879018.