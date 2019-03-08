Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google
Video

Uniform bank set up to help families struggling to pay for school clothes

PUBLISHED: 17:25 17 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:25 17 July 2019

Caroline Karimi-Ghovanlou, left, with Stacy Bradley, right, have set up a new school uniform bank to help families struggling with uniform costs. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Caroline Karimi-Ghovanlou, left, with Stacy Bradley, right, have set up a new school uniform bank to help families struggling with uniform costs. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Families who struggle to  pay for their school uniforms can now get help thanks to a community enterprise.

Caroline Karimi-Ghovanlou, left, with Stacy Bradley, right, have set up a new school uniform bank to help families struggling with uniform costs. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodCaroline Karimi-Ghovanlou, left, with Stacy Bradley, right, have set up a new school uniform bank to help families struggling with uniform costs. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Items donated by parents and lost property will provide uniform for children aged 2-16 who attend six schools in Taverham and Drayton.

These are Ghost Hill Infant  and Junior School, Nightingale Infant and Nursery School, Taverham Junior School, Taverham High School, Drayton Junior School and Drayton Infant School.

The project was started by mother-of-two Stacy Bradley and Broadland district councillor Caroline Karimi-Ghovanlou.

In just one week since they came up with the idea, 35 families have donated several items.

Caroline Karimi-Ghovanlou, left, with Stacy Bradley, right, have set up a new school uniform bank to help families struggling with uniform costs. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodCaroline Karimi-Ghovanlou, left, with Stacy Bradley, right, have set up a new school uniform bank to help families struggling with uniform costs. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Miss Bradley, 33, from Thorpe Marriott, was inspired to start the project after having to get financial help to pay for her 11-year-old boy's uniform, who is moving from Drayton junior to Taverham high this September.

She said: "It is very embarrassing to think that your child is not going to have the uniform they need. It makes you feel like a failure as a parent.

"I had a parachute, but some parents don't know where to go for help."

The project co-ordinator, who works part-time, managed to get a grant for the uniform, which cost £150, from the Fashion and Textile Children's Trust.

Stacy Bradley has helped to set up a new school uniform bank to help families struggling with uniform costs. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodStacy Bradley has helped to set up a new school uniform bank to help families struggling with uniform costs. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

She added there was a "general panic" among other parents she knows with regard to paying for school uniform.

This was due to a number of factors including childcare costs, changes in work patterns and paying for activities over the summer holiday.

The 33-year-old, who also has a 14-year-old son, said: "The project is limitless. The potential is absolutely massive."

Mrs Karimi-Ghovanlou, from Kingswood Avenue in Thorpe Marriott, felt "sad" that a uniform bank was needed.

Caroline Karimi-Ghovanlou, left, with Stacy Bradley, right, have set up a new school uniform bank to help families struggling with uniform costs. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodCaroline Karimi-Ghovanlou, left, with Stacy Bradley, right, have set up a new school uniform bank to help families struggling with uniform costs. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

"People think Taverham and Drayton is an affluent area but there are families that struggle."

She added the pair had been "inundated" with donations, including lost property items from Ghost Hill school.

David Oldham, Drayton junior headteacher, said: "It is fantastic they [Miss Bradley and Mrs Karimi-Ghovanlou] are offering to do this because uniform can be very costly."

To donate or volunteer call Miss Bradley on 07432 487656 or Mrs Karimi-Ghovanlou on 07762 879018.

Most Read

Woman dies after being hit by Royal Mail lorry

Emergency services at the scene of a serious accident in Diss town centre. Picture: Simon Parkin

Man arrested after primary academy put in lockdown

Hall Road, in Kessingland. Picture: Reece Hanson

‘It’s chaos’ - Lorry stuck on narrow Norwich street

An eight wheeler lorry has got stuck between two listed buildings on the corner of St John's Maddermarket and Pottergate. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Why those smiley faces in texts are important

Although it might mean nothing, a winky emoji can make you feel uncomfortable when received in a business communication, particularly from someone you don't know very well. Pic: Archant.

Zero food hygiene rating for service station

Whitehouse Service Station in Gayton, near King's Lynn Picture: Google

Most Read

‘It’s chaos’ - Lorry stuck on narrow Norwich street

An eight wheeler lorry has got stuck between two listed buildings on the corner of St John's Maddermarket and Pottergate. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Town centre cordoned off after serious accident involving pedestrian and lorry

Emergency services at the scene of a serious accident in Diss town centre. Picture: Simon Parkin

Mum’s horror after finding giant dead rats in new council home

Charli Denton was looking forward to starting an independent life in her new home in Norwich - but this was thwarted after finding mounds of rat droppings and two giant dead rats in the council flat. Picture: Charli Denton

Canaries sign former Leeds favourite from West Ham on permanent deal

Norwich City have signed Sam Byram from West Ham Picture: Norwich CIty FC

Woman dies after being hit by Royal Mail lorry

Emergency services at the scene of a serious accident in Diss town centre. Picture: Simon Parkin

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man arrested after primary academy put in lockdown

Hall Road, in Kessingland. Picture: Reece Hanson

Family ‘feel let down’ over 23-year-old’s death after police left him in A&E, inquest hears

Lee Lewis, 23, from Norwich, died after falling onto the A47 near Easton, an inquest at Norfolk Coroners' Court heard on Wednesday, July 17. Photo: Supplied by Mr Lewis' family

Zero food hygiene rating for service station

Whitehouse Service Station in Gayton, near King's Lynn Picture: Google

‘The dead won’t mind’ - couple criticised for eating lunch on war memorial

A couple photographed eating their lunch while sitting on Cromer’s War Memorial have been called ‘disrespectful’ and ‘ignorant’ after the image sparked outrage online. Picture: Bridgette Dowsing

Fire fighters meet seven cute puppies after being called to house fire

Fire fighters from Attleborough, Diss and Thetford attended a house fire and saved a group of Labradour puppies. Picture: Norfolk Fire and Rescue
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists